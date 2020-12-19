Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti delighted with return to form

Posted on

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says that he is pleased his side have found their early-season form again just in time to be in the top four at Christmas.

The Blues had started the season in fine form but had let it slip lately, but after wins against Chelsea, Leicester and now Arsenal it looks very much like the Goodison club have found their mojo.

Je said,”This season we started well, then we had a difficult moment, but right now I’m really pleased.

“We have fantastic players on set-pieces and we score lots of goals. We work on this because we are very dangerous. We are pleased; the position in the table is really good.”

