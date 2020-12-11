Best Everton eleven from the last decade?

The latest decade or two has seen Everton change from a mid-table first division side to a team that has been regularly battling for a place in Europe.

The Blues have even come close to finishing in the Top 4 of the Premier League which would have guaranteed themselves a position in the Champions League. Because of their success we’ve created an Everton Best XI from the past decade.

The big American Tim Howard has got to be the number one for the Evertonian best XI having made over 300 appearances for the Toffee’s in an impressive career. Not just that, but he has one of the best clean sheets records in the Premier League having spent some of his career at Manchester United too.

Right back has to be current club captain Seamus Coleman who seems to have been around for years and it’s his longevity that is so impressive. Coleman will go down as a club legend.

The centre back partnership for me would be Phil Jagielka and John Stones; Jags for his solid, no nonsense defending with putting his body on the line for the club. Stones due to the fact that he is the perfect modern-day centre back due to his play out from the back style.

Leighton Baines clearly claimed the left back position as he was one of the best attacking full backs in the Premier League in his day – he was also a dead ball specialist from penalties and free-kicks.

Centre midfielders would be Mikel Arteta, Idrissa Gueye and Marouane Fellanini. Arteta brought his calm style from his Arsenal days to the Merseyside club and was a reoccurring feature in the side. Fellanini was virtually unstoppable in his time under David Moyes and no one knew how to play against the powerhouse. Gueye was that ‘Kante’ type playing who had some of the best ball recovery rates in Europe.

The up-front strike trio for us would consist of Tim Cahill, Romelu Lukaku and Steven Pienaar. Cahill is a legend at the club since his retirement and known for his immense heading ability. Lukaku has gone onto great heights due to his career start at Everton and signed for clubs including Man United and Inter Milan. Pienaar was the best out and out winger that Everton have ever had with one of the best deliveries.