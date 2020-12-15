Everton: Preview & Predictions for the Rest of December

Everton head into the second half of December with some hugely important games lined up across two major competitions.

The Toffees are going well in the Premier League and through to the last eight in the EFL Cup, meaning that these are exciting times for the fans.

Read on as we preview Everton’s remaining games in 2020.

Leicester City (A) – Premier League – December 16

This is a tough assignment for Everton, with the latest Tote betting odds rating Leicester as the favourites to pick up three points from this game.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side will travel to the King Power Stadium in a confident mood following their victory over Chelsea on Saturday.

The Foxes also recorded a victory over the weekend, defeating Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 to keep themselves in the top four in the Premier League.

Leicester triumphed 2-1 in the corresponding fixture last season, but Everton are fancied to frustrate them and secure a draw in their latest meeting.

Arsenal (H) – Premier League – December 19

Ancelotti will be viewing this as a winnable game, with Arsenal currently struggling towards the wrong end of the table.

Mikel Arteta’s team have underperformed for much of the campaign, with goals proving to be extremely hard to come by.

They were woeful against Burnley last weekend, and pre-season talk regarding a title challenge now looks fanciful in the extreme.

The Gunners have failed to score on their last two visits to Goodison Park, and the latest Arsenal news is likely to be reporting another defeat here.

Manchester United (H) – EFL Cup – December 23

Everton have been untroubled in the EFL Cup so far, defeating Salford City, Fleetwood Town and West Ham United on their way to the quarter-finals.

It has been a similar story for United, with road victories over Luton Town and Brighton seeing them sweep effortlessly into the last eight.

The Toffees have won one and drawn two of their last four meetings with United and will believe that they can enhance that record in this tie.

Although United have been inconsistent this season their away record is good, and it would be no surprise to see this game go to penalties.

Sheffield United (A) – Premier League – December 26

The Blades have been having a torrid time this season and look nailed on to be relegated at the end of the campaign.

Chris Wilder’s team finished ninth last term, but they have failed to reproduce anything like the same form this time around.

Goals have proved to be extremely hard to come by, while their defence has looked leaky throughout the campaign.

Everton won 1-0 on their last trip to Bramhall Lane, and they are a banker bet to collect another three points on their latest visit.

Manchester City – (H) – Premier League – December 28

Everton have claimed just one point from their last six meetings with City, and they will be eager to end that miserable run here.

The Toffees will take heart from City’s form this season, with Pep Guardiola’s side failing to reach their usual high standards.

They have looked impressive against teams lower down the table, but appear to be vulnerable against sides higher up the scale.

On that basis, Everton are more than capable of ending 2020 on a positive note by securing a narrow victory against City.