Everton vs Arsenal preview, team news and betting odds

Everton can boost their top four credentials with a win they welcome Arsenal to Goodison Park on Saturday evening.

The Toffees have enjoyed a positive start to the 2020/21 season and head into this game off the back of two excellent wins as a hard fought 1-0 victory over Chelsea at home last weekend was followed by a superb 2-0 win at Leicester City in midweek.

Those results have left Everton sitting fifth in the Premier League table – just two points off second-placed Tottenham – so Carlo Ancelotti’s side should be full of confidence ahead of this game.

However, the same cannot be said of a beleaguered Arsenal side as they head to Goodison Park this weekend off the back of their worst start to a league campaign in over 60 years.

Arsenal sit way down in 15th position in the table having won just 4 of their 13 games following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Southampton in midweek so far this season so Mikel Arteta is under huge pressure to get a result against Everton.

Team news

Everton will continue to be without Lucas Digne as he’s still recovering from an ankle injury while James Rodriguez remains a doubt after missing the last two games with a calf issue.

Seamus Coleman could return as he’ll have a late fitness test on a thigh problem but Allan is ruled out with a muscle injury and Fabian Delph is another absentee for Ancelotti.

Arsenal also have selection problems to deal with as Thomas Partey is facing another spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury while Gabriel Martinelli is still lacking match fitness following a serious knee injury.

Granit Xhaka continues to serve his three-match suspension following his sending off against Burnley last weekend while Gabriel will also miss this game due to suspension after being dismissed against Southampton on Tuesday.

Prediction

Everton 2-1 Arsenal: The Gunners are in a terrible run of form, they look completely shot of any confidence and there seems to be discipline problems in the squad so it’s difficult to see them turning things around at Goodison Park.

Everton on the other hand are full of confident after coming off the back of two excellent results against Chelsea and Leicester, so Ancelotti’s side should just edge this one.