Keane: We are still adapting to 3 at the back

Today’s Everton captain Michael Keane has said that the side are still adapting to playing three at the back under Carlo Ancelotti after a 1-1 deaw away at his former club Burnley.

The Blues went behind early in the game and Keane says his side were gutted to concede yet another goal – Everton haven’t kept a clean sheet since the opening game of the season – but said they had chances to win.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin spared Everton blushes at Turf Moor with a late equaliser at the end of the first half but he was starved of service and again looked isolated.

Keane said, “My ribs are killing, my head’s hurting – you know it’s going to be a battle here. It was a tough game and we competed well.

“Maybe we had better possession but it was an even game and a point was pretty fair.

“We’ve not had a clean sheet since the first game of the season and we were gutted to concede so early. We had chances to win it but it wasn’t our day.

“Playing three at the back is new for us, it’s a work in progress and you could see we were more comfortable in a four. But we can do whatever the manager wants.”