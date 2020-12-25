What‌ ‌has‌ ‌changed‌ ‌for‌ ‌Everton‌ ‌following‌ ‌strong‌ ‌start‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌season?‌

Everton started the current season in flying form and were sitting at the top of the table, as the odds on the title were shortening. Punters were also using the bet365 offer on the side for this success. On top of this, they continued to come in for a lot of support to qualify for the Champions league, with many believing this could be the year that Everton finally achieve this feat. This saw the side beat the likes of Tottenham, West Brom and Crystal Palace in the early period of the season, whilst also holding rivals and defending champions Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park. These results all led to the support for the side, but it now appears to be changing, as Everton have gone through a difficult spell in the run up to December and Christmas.

This started with the 2-0 away loss to Southampton. The latter have been much improved this season, so it was not as much of a shock result as would have been expected. Everton also saw Lucas Digne shown a record card in the latter period of the march, which further backed up the disappointing result for the side, as they lost the match 2-0 and failed to create many chances. Everton then followed this up with a 2-1 away loss to Newcastle. It was a game that they dominated with 63% of possession, so it was frustrating to come away with nothing.

Everton were then beaten 3-1 at home to Manchester United. It was another poor display from the side, as they could only produce a single shot on target over the game, despite holding 55% of the possession. It also meant a third successive loss for the side, as pressure started to mount, considering how strong a start the side had shown this season. Everton did finally end this run, with a 3-2 away victory over Fulham. It was a game they were expected to win, with Fulham remaining favourites to face relegation this campaign. This saw Everton score three first half goals and wrap up the match in the first 45 minutes.

Everton unfortunately were then beaten at home to Leeds, in a game they expected to win. It was a close encounter, with Leeds creating a lot of chances and ultimately getting the three points with a late goal. It continued this stuttering form for Everton in the run up to Christmas and they will now be looking to return to producing similar performances to that of the start of the season and climb back up the Premier league table.