Where can Everton finish this season?

Everton start this season very strongly with them topping the table after 6 games and many experts and pundits were not just tipping them to finish top 4 but saying that they have the potential to be title contenders.

Although we think this might be a step to far at the moment, we do believe that they are on the right trajectory and have the potential to push for a European spot but below we investigate how they can get on in the Premier League this year.

Everton this year have their first full year with Carlo Ancelotti and will be highly excited to see how they thrive under the Italian. Ancelotti is a serial winner and has won silverware at virtually every club that he has managed at including Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. This list is littered with quality and he has built some of the best sides in club football and so Everton will be excited to see how they will benefit from someone with such knowledge and quality.

Everton have made some serious headway in the summer transfer window this year and have made serious statements to the rest of the league that they aren’t there to mess around anymore and want to close the gaps on their rivals. Their star signing of the summer was of course James Rodriguez signing from Real Madrid for an undisclosed fee and has already shown that he still has star-quality in an abundance. Not only this but have also signed Allan, Doucoure and Godfrey to give them a more solid spin to allow for their star players to express themselves further up the pitch.

We can speak all we want about the new signings that Everton have made, but no one has been as impressive as Dominic Calvert-Lewin this season as he has 11 goals in the Premier League in as many games. This is a seriously impressive return for the Englishman and has been rewarded with call ups for the England national team and he scored a couple goals for them. We believe he has fully cemented his place as the second striker to Harry Kane in the England side.