Everton still in hunt at top of the Premier league table

There is no doubting that it is one of the most competitive title races that we have seen for way over a decade, with just a limited few points separating many of the sides at the top of the table. One of these is Everton, who started the season in flying form. Everton had a little slump in form but appear to have turned a corner and will be confident of a push for Champions league qualification.

December proved to be a successful month for the Blues and set them up well for success moving forward in 2021.

December proved to be a successful month for the Blues and set them up well for success moving forward in 2021. They started with an away trip to Burnley and the strong favourites to take the three points. Everton controlled the possession and created the better chances but could only come away with a draw, with the match finishing 1-1. Next up was a major clash against Chelsea at Goodison Park, with both sides battling it out for Champions league football. Chelsea dominated the possession but failed to find the back of the net, with Everton taking the three points through a 1-0 win. That coming via a first half penalty converted by Gylfi Sigurosson.

FULL-TIME Everton 1-0 Chelsea



Gylfi Sigurdsson’s penalty earns Everton 3 𝗯𝗶𝗴 points against Chelsea#EVECHE pic.twitter.com/LGpCALkhib — Premier League (@premierleague) December 12, 2020

Everton then had another tough task, as they travelled to take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. This was against another side battling for Champions league football qualification and it resulted in another three points for Everton. They again finished with limited possession, but Everton were clinical on the day, with the match finishing 2-0. Next for Everton was a home fixture against Arsenal. This is a match that Everton have really struggled with each season, but Arsenal have been poor this season, so Everton were confident of getting a result. It was a very competitive match, with both sides only registering two shots on target but Everton took the victory, with the match finishing 2-1. This continued the very positive December for the side and another very important three points.

Everton were then beaten in the quarter-final stages of the EFL, with a 2-0 loss to Manchester United, with the latter scoring two late goals to take the victory. Everton then rounded out December and 2020 with a trip to Sheffield United. It resulted in a 1-0 victory for Everton, despite them performing below par, compared to many other performances in December. It is clear that Everton are in strong form and have already picked up some important results against sides around them in the division and could this finally be the year that Everton again qualify for Europe’s major competition and even push for the title.