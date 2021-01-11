Famous Premier League wins over Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most successful clubs in the world, with three Champions League trophies and 20 English League titles to their name. Undoubtedly, they have been the superior side in the Premier League era whenever they came up against Everton. However, the Toffees have also registered some of the biggest victories against the Red Devils, even when they were at their pinnacle under Sir Alex Ferguson.

1- Everton 3 Manchester United 1 (2010)

Sir Alex Ferguson’s side was fiercely competing with Chelsea for the Premier League title during the 2009-10 campaign. For the dedicated NetBet casino punters, it looked unlikely that United would drop points at Everton when they visited Goodison Park in February 2010. However, the Toffees were not ready to surrender meekly and wanted a say in the title race.

The Merseyside club inflicted a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea and headed confidently into the next fixture against United. Berbatov’s early opener made it look an easy contest for the Red Devils but Everton responded quickly and fiercely. Diniyar Bilyaletdinov hauled his side level and threatened to extend the score-line, with Louis Saha and Landon Donovan missing good scoring opportunities.

The then-manager David Moyes made two vital interventions in the game and both paid dividends for him. He featured Dan Gosling and Jack Rodwell in the second half and both found themselves on the scoresheet. Gosling met Steven Pienaar’s cross for an easy goal before Rodwell’s solo effort in the dying seconds made it an emphatic score-line.

2- Everton 4 Manchester United 0 (2019)

Marco Silva’s side was coming at the back of a 2-0 defeat at Fulham when they hosted Manchester United at Goodison Park in April 2019 in the Premier League. But they bounced back in an emphatic style and treated their home fans to a spectacular display.

Everton looked threatening from the very beginning, with Richarlison forcing a brilliant save from David de Gea. However, the talented shot-stopper couldn’t deny the Brazilian forward longer as his acrobatic volley handed his side the advantage. To pile further misery on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, Gylfi Sigurdsson found the back of the net with a low 25-yard drive.

The Toffees didn’t take their foot off the gas in the second half and didn’t let their rivals settle at all. Lucas Digne struck in the 56th minute of the game before Theo Walcott finished things off with an easy goal.

The Merseyside club had earned a point against Liverpool, defeated Arsenal, and completely outclassed Chelsea in their previous six league fixtures, but their victory over the Red Devils was the most memorable of all.

3- Everton 3 Manchester United 0 (2015)

Everton were on an unbeaten run in five Premier League matches when they came up against Louis van Gaal’s side in late April 2015.

The Toffees’ buoyant mood was visible as they started dominating proceedings from the very beginning of the match and struck their first goal through McCarthy within the first five minutes. Manchester United failed to respond with a goal, and Everton continued their ruthlessness in the game, with Stones’ towering header increasing their advantage before the interval.

In the 74th minute of the game, Kevin Mirallas beat the offside trap to smash a superb goal and hence the Merseyside club registered a memorable victory against United.