A Look Ahead To Everton’s Next Fixtures

Carlo Ancelotti and his Everton side will be bitterly disappointed have lost their last game to relegation-certainties Fulham who registered only their third win of the season. Because of this, Everton will be looking to get back on track with their next Premier League fixtures as they are within touching distance of a place in the Champions League next season and this isn’t an opportunity that they will want to pass up on easily.

Everton will be looking to turn their form around straight away; however, they are deemed to play possibly the most difficult fixture of the year as Manchester City visit Goodison Park on Wednesday evening. Pep Guardiola and his men are on a serious run of form as they are unbeaten in the Premier League in the past 16 games and look unbeatable at the moment due to the system that they are currently playing which looks so fluid. Everton will certainly have to bring their A game if they think they are in with a chance of beating City, especially after their performance against Fulham last time out.

The fixtures don’t seem to get any easier for Everton after this as then they face arch-rivals Liverpool away at Anfield and although this is a tricky fixture, Everton fans will be thinking that if they are to beat Liverpool away for the first time since 1999, then this might be their chance. Liverpool are in a horrible bit of form right now, and look totally out of sorts and do not look like defending champions at all. Although, Everton aren’t in the best form themselves but will looking to get one over on their rivals as they are actually in direction competition which each other this season for a position in the Champions League next season.