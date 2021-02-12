Everton can continue to dream big with Ancelotti

When they briefly topped the Premier League table earlier in the season, Everton suddenly made everyone stand up and pay attention. This was genuinely a side that now had to be taken seriously, largely thanks to the tactical expertise and motivational abilities of Carlo Ancelotti.

Following a four-game streak of wins to open the season, then a titanic battle at Goodison against reigning champions Liverpool, inevitably, the dip in form eventually came. Nevertheless, what came afterwards was an Everton side that looked more resilient, able to ground out wins from games they would have probably lost a couple of years ago.

Form and results may have been somewhat mixed since we greeted the new year, yet Everton are still firmly in the mix to finish amongst the European positions in the Premier League. Whether the team has enough depth and staying power to reach that objective, it’s hard to say for sure, although there’s certainly no shortage of determination and ambition.

Everton grind out the three points at Elland Road.



Carlo Ancelotti’s Toffees make it four consecutive top-flight away wins for the first time since December 1985! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/2O2cgF0qTn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 3, 2021

Despite the fact that Everton genuinely appear to be hovering with intent, still within touching distance of the top four, many of the leading bookmakers are still reserving their judgement. Most even doubt the Toffees will finish inside the top six, which means there are still good value odds to be had for anyone confident enough.

Should they hold ground amongst the top six or break into the top four, Everton will certainly be leaving plenty of pundits eating humble pie at the end of the season. If you are backing them to do so, it’s potentially all the more reason to celebrate. Often underestimated by football writers, this team arguably doesn’t get the credit it deserves.

Carlo Ancelotti now has 11 away league wins with Everton – more than Marco Silva and Ronald Koeman combined in 30 fewer games.



Carlo fantastico. #EFC pic.twitter.com/IncygiWfZC — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) February 3, 2021

Ancelotti has also added his own tactical flavour, bringing more swagger and style to the football Everton play, especially since the vastly experienced Italian coach adopted a more flexible 4-3-3 shape. This provides increased movement on and off the ball, through the middle and also down the flanks, as players are given more creative freedom and opportunities to express themselves.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has evolved from being a misfiring forward with untapped potential, becoming one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League under the careful watch of Ancelotti. The gaffer also had plenty of confidence in what James Rodríguez could offer his team, even though many doubted the Colombian would adapt to English football.

Beyond the increased self-belief that Ancelotti has given his players, Everton fans can practically taste the potential success to come. So long as Farhad Moshiri keeps backing the development of this project, the Toffees will get to enjoy European adventures every season, rather than infrequently. At long last, the Toffees are truly able to compete amongst the best again.