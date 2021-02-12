Everton to face Man City in FA Cup Quarter Finals after thrilling win over Spurs

In what was expected to be a close affair between two European hopefuls in the Premier League which turned into one of the craziest games of 2021 when Everton squeeze past Tottenham Hotspur in a nine-goal bonanza at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening.

The tie was very unpredictable and looked to be anyone’s game going into extra-time, but it was the toffee’s that got the upper hand and saw themselves into the quarter-final draw.

[Image: Everton FC]

From start to finish, this game was a yo-yo as both teams at one point in the game too advantage and looked as if they were going to be the side to make it through to the next round of the cup. It was Spurs that came out of the blocks flying and looked as if they were the team to take dominance on the game and put up a shutout in typical Jose Mourinho fashion and took the leader in the third minute after Davinson Sanchez.

However, Everton were able to turn this around before half as they scored three goals in quick succession, eight-minutes in fact, before half time that gave them the advantage going into the break. Tottenham did come out again in the second half and drew level through Erik Lamela and Davinson Sanchez and really made this into a classic affair.

It looked as if Everton were going to go through to the next round in normal time as they were leading 4-3 until the 83rd minute when Tottenham talisman Harry Kane was brought on to the rescue and equalised for the 2nd time in the match and took the affair to extra time. However, it was Everton who had the last laugh as Bernard fully confirmed their place in the next round of the cup after scoring in the 97th minute and finally sealed this tie for good. The FA cup always seems to bring up the best fixtures, even if it is between two Premier League giants and fully confirms that the magic of the cup isn’t over.