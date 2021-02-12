Who Are the Biggest Bargains in the Current Toffees Squad?

Most Everton fans agree that the current squad of players is as good as the club has had for a number of years. It is full of international players, some of whom have shone at World Cups. Considering that it is often difficult to judge when a club has got a good deal for a player, we have looked at who we believe may be the three biggest bargains in the current first-team squad.

Seamus Coleman

For a cost of just £60,000, Seamus Coleman has to go down as one of the biggest steals in the Premier League history. He signed for the Toffees from Sligo Rovers in January 2009 and has since gone on to play 335 appearances for the club.

Coleman has been such a reliable full-back and has captained the team under numerous managers. The former Player’s Player of the Year and Supporter’s Player of the Year remains a big part of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

The Irishman is a great example of why it is important to have a scouting network that is far and wide. He has had an excellent career at Goodison Park and that has stemmed from taking a chance of a player from the Irish league.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

When Everton spent £1.5 million on Dominic Calvert-Lewin in August 2016, there were a few eyebrows raised about the deal. He had very little experience under his belt for Sheffield United, who were in League One at the time.

Calvert-Lewin has now developed into one of the best strikers in the Premier League. Ancelotti has put his confidence in the number nine and that has more than paid off.

If the Englishman continues his hot run of form in the final few months of the season, Everton will have a great chance of qualifying into Europe. The Toffees are 7/4 in the football betting for a top six finish at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, and if all goes well, it would be an excellent year for Ancelotti’s men.

James Rodriguez

When he was starring for Colombia at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, it would have been difficult to imagine that James Rodriguez would be lining up in an Everton shirt six years later. Despite concerns about his hunger for the game, the former Real Madrid man has been sensational since he arrived on Merseyside.

Rodriguez is proving to be worth every penny of the fee thought to be in the region of £20 million. The 29-year-old has had no trouble settling into the Premier League. His quality is easy to see and he is sure to help attract other big-name stars to the club in the near future.

If Everton are able to qualify into Europe next season, Rodriguez’s experience will be invaluable. Hopefully, he remains with the club for many years to come, and if he does, he is likely to become one of the club’s best players.

Everton have the potential to do some great business in the summer transfer window and take the next step towards becoming title contenders in the Premier League.