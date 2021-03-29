Previewing Everton’s remaining fixtures and possible finish

Back-to-back defeats before the international break has essentially ended Everton’s hopes of a top four finish this season but attention on our final 10 Premier League games has to be on qualifying for next season’s Europa League.

Once domestic action returns after the international break, we will be two points outside of the top six and five off Chelsea in fourth. However, our fixtures don’t look so favourable. Here’s a look:

Crystal Palace (home)

Our next game is at home to Crystal Palace on bank holiday Monday. Roy Hodgson’s side are currently sitting in the bottom half of the table but very unlikely to get dragged into the relegation scrap.

We were 2-1 winners at Selhurst Park in the opening weeks of the season, thanks to goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison. There is no reason why we won’t do the double over the Eagles this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion (away)

A week later and we’re on the south coast at Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday night football. Another team we have already beaten this season – 4-2 at Goodison Park back in October, which included a brace from James Rodriguez.

Graham Potter’s side are currently six points above the drop zone thanks to back-to-back victories at the end of March, but they certainly won’t be taking us lightly with a number of top teams on their remaining schedule.

Tottenham Hotspur (home)

If we are to have a prayer of getting back into Champions League contention, then this match on Saturday 17 April is a must win. Tottenham Hotspur are currently putting a late run for a top four finish themselves making them a direct competitor.

If we are to have a prayer of getting back into Champions League contention, then this match on Saturday 17 April is a must win. Tottenham Hotspur are currently putting a late run for a top four finish themselves making them a direct competitor.

Jose Mourinho's side haven't been too predictable this season, such as our 1-0 win on the opening day in North London.

Arsenal (away)

If Spurs are direct competitors for a top four finish, then Arsenal are most certainly in competition with us for a Europa League place. Mikel Arteta’s side are certainly out of the running for the top four although could qualify for the Champions League by winning this season’s Europa League.

Already in the final eight of that competition, should the Gunners reach the semi-finals then our game takes place a few days after their first leg.

Aston Villa (home)

The final month of the 2020-21 season kicks off by welcoming Aston Villa to Goodison Park. After an impressive start to the campaign from Dean Smith’s side they have faded away in recent months.

Villa have won just one of their last seven as they dropped into mid-table mediocrity. Assuming they don’t turn things around drastically before facing us then we have to expect three points.

West Ham United (home)

Former manager David Moyes is having an excellent season in East London. Although his West Ham side are likely to be out of Champions League contention before they host us on Saturday 8 May. That means they may be competing with us for a Europa League spot instead.

The Hammers have generally struggled against the top teams this season but were 1-0 winners at Goodison Park on New Year’s Day.

Sheffield United (home)

Sheffield United could be relegated by the time we host them in our penultimate home game of the season. This should be an easy three points for us midweek regardless of the latest Everton news and injuries at the time.

Wolverhampton Wanderers (home)

Wolves have generally disappointed this campaign but have turned their form around somewhat in recent weeks. In theory, there should be nothing on the line for Nuno’s side when we host them in mid-May.

Manchester City (away)

Manchester City will have the 2020-21 Premier League title wrapped up in the coming weeks but that doesn’t mean they will take it easy in the final game of the season. If we don’t have a Europa League spot wrapped up before heading into this fixture, then we’re going to have to hope they take the foot off the gas.