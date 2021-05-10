The Everton players expected to feature at Euro 2021

Club football is edging to a close as Europe prepares for the most prestigious international competition on the Old Continent.

The coronavirus pandemic saw Euro 2020 pushed back a year until June 2021, but there’s only a month left before the highly anticipated kick-off.

With the delayed tournament around the corner and England and France among the front runners in the Euro 2021 betting, let’s take a look at some Everton players who might have a role in it.

Jordan Pickford

Despite enduring a somewhat topsy-turvy season, Jordan Pickford remains Gareth Southgate’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The 27-year-old has been a permanent fixture in the national team since making his international breakthrough in 2017.

An abdominal issue saw Carlo Ancelotti’s star keeper miss out on the latest international break, with Burnley’s Nick Pope filling his shoes.

Pickford has recently regained full fitness and should return between the sticks in the upcoming final tournament.

Lucas Digne

Lucas Digne was a part of Didier Deschamps’ squad to finish runners-up at Euro 2016 on home soil but failed to register a single minute of action at the final tournament.

A torrid two-year stint at Barcelona derailed the left-back’s hopes of playing for the national team in Russia as France coasted to the World Cup title in 2018.

However, the 27-year-old has recovered his place in Deschamps’ plans following an inspirational three-year spell at Goodison Park and was selected for the latest international break.

Currently a third-choice left-back, Digne has to cope with the likes of Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez and Ferland Mendy of Real Madrid for a starting berth.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Following a blistering start to the season, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has experienced a dip in form, having scored just four times in 13 Premier League appearances since the turn of 2021.

The 24-year-old received his first England call-up by Southgate in October 2020 on the back of his feracious start to the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Calvert-Lewin introduced himself to the national team with a goal in England’s 3-0 win over Wales in a friendly before notching a brace against minnows San Marino in the World Cup qualifier.

Skipper Harry Kane remains the first option for the centre-forward role, but the former Sheffield United striker will stake his claim for a place in the team if he keeps producing performances like the one against West Ham on Sunday.