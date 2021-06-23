Euro 2020 – The Solution to Everton Football Club’s Problems?

Just when you think the final nail has been put in the coffin after another trophy-less season, the man who foresaw the campaign that may well never have happened leaves for greener pastures. Turning down Real Madrid is tough, which is why lots of Everton supporters don’t blame Carlo Ancelotti. Still, the lack of animosity doesn’t help the club move forward.

But if you’re ready to write next year off as a bad job, you may want to think again because redemption has presented itself from the unlikeliest of sources – Euro 2020. An international competition may appear as if it has nothing to offer us on a domestic level, yet the reality is it could be the kick we need.

Trophies = Confidence

Ask any former player who is now a pundit (that’s you, Roy Keane), and they’ll say winning breeds winning. Well, England have the best chance of adding to the FA’s trophy cabinet since 1966, at least that’s according to the Euros betting odds that have the Three Lions as the 9/2 favourites. There’s stiff competition, but we have the players and mentality to triumph.

For Everton, that will give the players who are members of the England squad a significant boost for the upcoming season. Jordan Pickford, for example, will be riding the crest of a wave since the goalkeeper is set to play every game. Dominic Calvert-Lewin can only benefit from being around world-class forwards like Harry Kane, and the same applies to Ben Godfrey (if he replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold).

Everton’s team needs a stimulant, and going deep into a major international competition is the perfect antidote. This is especially true when one or two of the guys may place a considerable part in the action.

The Shop Window Theory

Another knock-on effect of Everton players performing on the world stage is that it highlights the quality of the squad. If that worries you, it’s easy to see why when bigger clubs may come knocking and cause our top players to rethink their loyalties. However, the other side of the coin is that managers and players witness what the blue side of Liverpool has to offer.

Seeing as we’re manager-less, it is the perfect chance for Everton FC to highlight why top-class coaches such as Carlo Ancelotti agreed to take charge in the first place. The same goes for Copa America in Brazil as several of our main men will be under the microscope, including James Rodriguez Yerry Mina, and Richarlison.

Richarlison is the prime example because his Brazil call-up in 2019 led to the fine displays that helped Ancelotti decide to accept Farhad Moshiri’s offer. Hopefully, the same will happen again in a summer packed with football action.

Potential Transfers

Using an international tournament as a scouting opportunity doesn’t always end well. Think about when Liverpool after Anfield welcomed El Hadji Diouf to the fold and he duly flopped. That’s why The Reds are trying to do their business before the competition kicks off in earnest.

We don’t have that luxury because we need to unearth a few gems to bolster the ranks, and Euro 2020 is an ideal place to begin the search since several talented-yet-unproven players will feature. Phil Foden, Kai Havertz, and Joao Felix are already household names and the favourites to be named the Best Young Player of the Tournament.

Still, Dani Olmo is also expected to feature prominently for Spain with odds of 16/1 in the same category, while Donyell Malen is 16/1 too. Considering they play for clubs like Leipzig and Ajax that are notorious for selling, we could snap them up quickly if we like what we see.

Currently, Everton FC needs a lot of work before it can take the next step and challenge for the European places again. But Euro 2020 is a competition with the potential to kickstart the process, which is why we should all be watching this summer.