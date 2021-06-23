Everton’s Lineup in Review

Fans may have been dismayed by Everton’s middling season, but there is certainly a lot of talent on this squad. Overall, Everton are in a good place to continue building and push to be one of the best teams in the Premier League. This club has shown time and time again that they have tenacity and can compete against any team around. Let’s take a look at some of the most talented footballers for Everton and how they have excelled this past season.

Yerry Mina

Yerry Mina certainly carried his weight this season and showed why he is one of the best defenders in English football. This season he scored two goals while remaining fierce on the pitch. While his consistency has been questioned at times and his health is a concern, there is no denying that Mina has been a great asset to the Everton squad this season. Unfortunately, it’s likely that Mina will be on his way to a new team soon as the Everton management looks to free up salary space. There appear to be numerous interested parties that would pay for him, such as Manchester United and Liverpool.

James Rodriguez

Even in a lackluster season, Rodriguez still shines as one of the best players in Everton. He is primarily known for his exceptional dribbling skills and highlight reel-worthy goals, and Rodriguez keeps fans engaged no matter what. Surprisingly, Rodriguez has also turned out to be a great selection for fantasy football players this season. Fantasy football has grown to be a massive pastime, and for some people it’s bigger than the real-life sport. With 6 goals and 8 assists, Rodriguez has maintained a productive season and certainly made Everton fans and fantasy football players very happy, despite the team’s 17-8-13 record. Everton now know that they can continue to build around Rodriguez in the future.

Jordan Pickford

Sure, it’s a familiar story by now. Another season where Pickford is the clear MVP of this club. At 27 years old, Pickford is still one of the best goalkeepers in England, which is why he remains a permanent fixture on the England national team and is expected to play at UEFA Euro 2021 as well. There has certainly been a lot of pressure on Pickford, but he has the potential to be one of the best goalkeepers in the football world if he can maintain his consistency. Pickford had 90 saves on goal across 31 appearances this season.

Lucas Digne

The left-back Digne has done wonders for the team since they picked him up in 2018. Digne manages to excel on all fronts, from work ethic to leadership and dependability. He seamlessly transitions from defending to attacking, something that has helped build his dynamic reputation. While the future for some of these players is uncertain, we can at least know for sure that Digne will be in Everton through to 2025 thanks to his recent contract extension, a four year deal worth an impressive £24,752,000.

Allan

Brazilian footballer Allan has been called the biggest key to Everton’s strong front line. He is one of the players that can be credited with finally getting people to take notice of this squad as real contenders in the Premier League. Despite injuries and no goals for the season, his presence was certainly felt every time he stepped on the pitch. Allan is definitely one of the best midfielders in the world and it was a smart decision to bring him to Everton. It’s likely that he still has his best days ahead of him once he gets into the groove here.

Michael Keane

The English centre-back has returned this season with drive and ambition. He has been very valuable and productive with every outing, and attributes his overall success this year to his consistency and simplistic playstyle. As Keane has gotten older with this squad, he has matured to become a dependable player and a leader for the backline. Keane returned 3 goals and 1 assist in the Premier League this season.