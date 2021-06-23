Frustrating season for Everton as they finish 10th in the Premier league

It turned out to be a fairly frustrating season for Everton, who appeared to be pushing for a tilt at European qualification and even the possibility at Champions league football. They also started the season in flying form and were even in the top spot for the opening weeks of the season, which led to continued support for the side with punters picking up the different offers at OddsNinja.com. That trend continued throughout the season, but it ended with a lot of frustration for Everton, as they dropped down the table in the latter period of the season and eventually finished in 10th and eight points behind fourth placed Chelsea, who also went onto winning the Champions league.

For Everton, it did mean a slight improvement, having finished in 12th the previous year but it was still well below the expectations that had been set prior to the campaign and even after the strong start to the season. Following 38 matches played, Everton picked up 59 points, that included 17 wins, eight draws and 13 defeats. They also finished with a negative goal difference, so overall, Everton really will be looking for a large number of improvements moving into next season.

Talking of next season and Everton are currently available at a best price of 100/1 for the Premier league title and 14/1 to finish in the top four. They are also available at 4/1 to finish in the top six and are a general 4/7 to finish in the top half. This all gives a clear example that Everton are expected to produce a similar finish to that of recent seasons and have a huge task if they are to finally push back into the European positions within the Premier league.

Despite it being an overall frustrating season, there were still some positives to take away for the side and much of this has to be the early period of the season. Everton will be looking to hit the ground running in similar form when the season restarts and if they can maintain the form throughout the year, then they could post a positive season and have a real chance of European football qualification. Everton are also likely to look to add to the squad in some weak areas, so it will be fascinating to see how well they perform in the 2021/22 Premier league season.