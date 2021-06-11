Where Everton Must Improve Next Season If They Want To Compete In Europe

Last season, many Everton fans thought that it was their best chance to be able to finish in the European places or even Champions League places due to the squad that they had built and under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti. However, in the end, it was a disappointing season in the end where they ended up finishing 10th and certainly not where they wanted to become the beginning of the season, but what do they need to improve if they are wanting to compete in Europe next year.

Everton fans would have been gutted to know this summer that they have lost their manager, Carlo Ancelotti, as he had been asked to return to Real Madrid after a successful reign their previously where they won the Champions League. Everton will know that replacing Ancelotti with a manager that has the same vision of the club is highly important, with Nuno Santo and Eddie Howe being high up on the priority and odds markets. Everton need to find their identity, and this can best be done through a manager with a philosophy.

Another area in which Everton must improve if they are looking to compete in Europe next season is their home form, which has been quite embarrassing and something that certainly isn’t going to mix it at the top of the table. Everton have quite enjoyed their travels this year, however, after all their impressive work on the road, when they have come to Goodison Park, they have lost some poor matches against Leeds, West Ham, Newcastle, Fulham, and Burnley – all games which you should be winning at home if you are wanting to compete in Europe.

In terms of signings, Everton’s squad is in half decent shape, they just need to improve on that final ball and keeping things tight at the back. Everton have been crying out for a right-back for some time now as club captain Seamus Coleman is knocking on, another centre back wouldn’t go a miss to partner the ever impressive Ben Godfroy and finally, a winger that can break the lines to accompany Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison is another area to improve Everton.