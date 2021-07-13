Signings That Everton Should Be Looking At This Summer

Everton will certainly be disappointed with the season that they had during the 2020/21 season and the board and fans will certainly be looking for more when it comes to next season. However, they will know that if they are wanting to be challenging for Europe which has been there objective for a decade now and will now be looking towards the summer transfer window to ensure that they can improve and make movements in the league next year.

Whilst we wait for the summer transfer window to open, many football punters have been migrating towards these online casinos here which are offering a lot of value right now for players. This is because they are offering some of the best casinos on the internet, with a range of bonuses you can choose from upon sign up.

The first signing that they will be looking to make this summer will be a new manager as Carlo Ancelotti has now returned to Real Madrid after Zidane left the club this summer. Rafa Benitez has been the man that has cropped up in a lot of conversations and is now the bookies favourite to take over at Everton – a manager in which we believe would be a great signing for the Merseyside club. If they can bring in a top-quality name like Rafa, then they will be able to attract the best players in the world.

The new manager coming into Everton will know that a new right-back will be high on the priority list, as club captain Seamus Coleman is coming to the end of his long career at Everton and the game has developed a lot since he was brought to the club so Everton will be looking at attacking right-backs like Max Aarons from Norwich. Aarons was one of the best players in the Championship last summer, and Everton nearly signed him last year, but will be believing that this is the year that they will get their hands on the young Englishman.

And finally, Everton will be looking to bolster their attack as well this summer, and this can be down through the use of a winger, who can form a partnership with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison and Leon Bailey might fit this bill perfectly. Last season, Bailey appeared in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen 30 times, and chipped in with nine goals and eight assists which is a return in which would get Everton fans excited if they were to sign him this summer.