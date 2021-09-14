Richarlison: One of the Best Players in the World?

This will be Richarlison’s fourth season at Everton, having made a £35-50 million move to Goodison Park from Watford. During that time, the Brazilian has developed into one of the best forwards in the Premier League.

Richarlison contributes majorly to the Everton attacking line, having formed a great partnership with Dominic Calvert-Lewin. However, it must be noted that he’s versatile enough to play in a number of different positions.

If Everton are to have a big season, a lot may depend on whether Richarlison can keep up his excellent form. It's been an excellent fast start to the Premier League for Rafael Benitez's side, with wins over Brighton and Southampton.

This could be the season where Richarlison takes his game to the next level. At the age of 24, he’s reaching the peak years of his career now and another big campaign will go a long way in proving that the Brazilian is among the very best in world football.

Linked With PSG

It was no surprise that Richarlison was linked with major European clubs during the summer transfer window. Everton should be flattered by that interest, and it will have come as a relief to the supporters that he remained in Merseyside.

PSG were the club thought to be most interested in the forward. At present, they have one of the best forward lines in Europe, featuring the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, so the idea of Richarlison among those formidable faces is hard to imagine.

It was reported that Richarlison’s Brazilian compatriot Neymar was doing his best to persuade the forward to join the ranks at the French club. Though this move has been averted for the meanwhile, the opportunity could come knocking again for the player if they lose Mbappe next summer. Mbappe is being linked with a move to Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Key Player for Brazil

Richarlison isn’t just a key player for Everton now, he’s also an integral part of the Brazil national team. He has played 32 times for his country, scoring ten goals and has featured nine times in 2021 for the South American nation, including at Copa America where Brazil were beaten in the final by Argentina.

In what was a very busy summer for the Everton man, Richarlison also featured at the Olympics for the Brazil team. They won a gold medal in Tokyo, beating Spain in the final of the tournament. He scored a hat-trick in his debut game at the Olympics and finished as the top scorer in the competition with five goals.

Despite having so much attacking talent at his disposal, Brazil head coach Tite is a big fan of the Toffees forward and it’s almost certain that Richarlison’s to be in his plans for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Hopefully, Richarlison continues to shine in an Everton shirt as he remains at the club for many years to come.