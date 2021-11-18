Former Everton managers – where are they now?

Everton can hardly be tainted with the same brush as Premier League teams like Chelsea, which are happy to sack their manager at the drop of a hat, but having said that, the Toffees have had a good blend of different managers over the years.

Here we take a look at some of the Ex-Everton bosses, who have either gone up in the world since departing Goodison Park or who have gone the other way and are still looking to prove themselves in the pro game. Which ones would you have back in a heartbeat, and which would you rather forget?

David Moyes

Of all the managers on this list David Moyes is perhaps the most in-form of all of them, having surprised online bookmakers and tipsters by turning West Ham into genuine Champions League spot contenders. Moyes took Toffees fans on a genuine rollercoaster rise during his eleven years at Goodison, bringing them to the brink of relegation all the way through to qualifying for the Champions League. What followed was a period of his career that he would rather forget, as he was not given the time required to emulate Alex Ferguson at Man Utd and then suffered more predictable failures at Real Sociedad and then Sunderland. Many Hammers fans might have feared there would be more of the same when he took the reins at West Ham, but in the end even the most astute of online Premier League tipsters were proved wrong by Moyes, who has built a beautifully balanced side which are only second best to the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, and Man City. Moyes now has revenge over his former employers firmly in his sights, and the betting odds show that he may just get it this season.

Ronald Koeman

While Moyes is sitting pretty at West Ham, Ronald Koeman is suffering an altogether different fate at Barcelona. What should be a veritable dream job is quickly turning into a nightmare for the Dutchman, who has been tasked with rebuilding one of the biggest clubs in the world on a shoestring budget and without Lionel Messi’s goals. Koeman is used to being in a sticky situation, because his tenure at the Toffees ended in similarly sour fashion, after Koeman blew a huge transfer kitty while forgetting to buy a striker to replace Romelu Lukaku. The writing was on the wall for him then, and it looks like it is now in Catalonia.

Carlo Ancelotti

One man who is not making Koeman’s life any easier is new Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, who just recently condemned Koeman to an embarrassing El Clasico defeat in the Nou Camp. While it should be seen as a great compliment that two former Everton managers contested El Clasico, only Ancelotti should feel any sort of security in his current role. It was always a shame that Everton had to let him go.

Most of these managers were high level pro players before hanging up their boots to focus on their managerial careers

Sam Allardyce

Despite getting some decent results for the Toffees during his brief tenure, Everton fans never really warmed to Big Sam, whose advanced sports science techniques off the pitch did not always convert into exciting performances on matchday. Having hinted since 2017 that he would retire from football for good, he keeps popping up, with his latest spell in charge of a club coming at West Brom. He never really recovered from his short stint as England manager.

Roberto Martínez

Another manager who in hindsight was given a bit of a rough ride by the Goodison faithful, Roberto Martínez had guided the club to League Cup and FA Cup semi-finals when he was fired. Since then, he has gone on to lead the Belgian national side to be ranked as the number 1 team in the world, although a crucial major tournament victory continues to elude his talented charges.