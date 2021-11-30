Ranking Everton’s Summer Signings from Worst to Best

Though it would be fair to say that Carlo Ancelotti had only just got going, his short stint in charge at Goodison Park offered far more than it delivered. When the Italian was prised away to rejoin Real Madrid, the Toffees were left in something of a hole.

A number of names were in the running to take the Everton hot seat, and more than a few heads were turned when former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez was ushered in. Clearly, his affiliation with the club’s local rivals was always going to be an issue for some; the Spaniard is, without doubt, a manager with proven credentials.

Whereas previous managers had been handed a pretty sizable transfer kitty, Benitez was not, and one imagines that he was well aware of this predicament before he signed pen to paper on his three-year deal in late June.

The additions that he made were solid, if not spectacular, and anyone looking to take advantage of the latest William Hill free bet offer by backing Everton to push themselves into the European picture may have thought twice when first taking stock of the players brought in over the summer.

So how have Benitez’s four main signings performed thus far? Let’s take a closer look.

Salomon Rondon – Grade: D-

The Venezuelan international arrived on transfer deadline day as a back-up for Calvert-Lewin, but thus far, the experienced old-fashion forward hasn’t exactly shone when selected.

The 32-year-old hasn’t hit the net in eight matches for the club, and a decent portion of the home support chanted for him to be subbed during Everton’s humiliating 5-2 defeat to Watford.

Clearly, Rondon was never going to be a massive success, and his arrival was a stop-gap option and one that says a lot about the financial situation that Benitez must operate in; however, it’s clear that the big striker needs to get a goal or two to both ramp up his confidence and get the boo-boys off his back.

Asmir Begovic – Grade: D

The hugely experienced keeper, brought in to keep Jordan Pickford on his toes, hasn’t had much of a look in. He has featured in two league cup encounters, and his only Premier League appearance came in the form of a 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

While it’s true that the Bosnian international is a Premier League winner, he may not be the right player to really challenge Pickford, and as such, the effectiveness of this signing will only be felt if he were to unseat his England national team rival.

Andros Townsend – Grade: B

The 30-year-old former England international is very much one of those players who has failed to adequately deliver on his obvious potential. During his peak years at Tottenham, he put in displays that made him the toast of the England team, albeit briefly, and his efforts at Newcastle United were laudable, but he left when the Toon Army got relegated (under Benitez), and at Crystal Palace, he was very much a fairly large fish in a small pond.

He arrived on a free transfer and has come out like a horse out of the traps. The lively winger was a key performer as Everton racked up four wins and two draws from their first six matches, and Townsend has weighed in with three goals and some displays that harked back to his glory days. However, as Everton have struggled of late, so too has Townsend gone off the boil. All in all, though, his efforts have shown that he could be vital to the club’s progress this season.

Demarai Gray – Grade: B+

As a youngster, Gray certainly attracted a lot of attention, but he then became, fairly or not, labeled as a player who is more style than substance, and he arrived at Everton with a point to prove and for a fee of just £1.7m, very much a calculated risk worth taking.

Much like Townsend, Gray excelled in the opening weeks of the season, scoring at Leeds, Brighton, and home to Burnley. Still only 25, the former Leicester City man could prove the bargain of the season, but he very much needs the right players in front of him.

It’s no surprise that Gray’s end product was negatively affected by the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and it will be interesting to see if the spritely wide-man can keep up his levels for the whole season.

Progress Report – Grade: C-

The early season burst that Everton put in may well have led some to believe that the Merseyside outfit had a team that could challenge for a top-six finish, but in reality, the situation that Rafa Benitez has to address will be harder to navigate than those first few impressive weeks would have suggested.

Benitez doesn’t have a great deal of strength in depth, especially up front, and any hopes of a top-six finish rest on him being able to call upon his best team more often than not. If that doesn’t occur, then a top-half finish may be the best he and the club’s fans can hope for.