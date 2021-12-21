Is Nathan Patterson Going to be Everton’s Latest Signing?

The last week of the summer transfer window is always an exciting time. This is when football teams start to get serious when it comes to deals and trying to bring new players into the squad. In particular, Everton are looking to make a few new signings before the window closes on the 31st of August. So, the question is, who is next on the list for the club?

The latest name is Nathan Patterson. The Rangers star is said to be interested in a move away from the club. But, there are a few big football clubs out there that would like to sign the defender. This includes Everton.

Who is Nathan Patterson?

First of all, let’s get familiar with who Nathan Patterson is. He is a Scottish footballer who is 19 years old. He is from Glasgow and he is currently playing at right-back for Rangers. He wears the number 16 shirt and plays for the Scotland national team. For a young player, he has made quite an impact so far at Ibrox. In particular, his time to shine was during the 2020-2021 season with Rangers. He played regularly and a lot of fans liked how he always worked hard at the back.

There are rumours flying around about English Premier League teams being interested in Nathan Patterson. But, Nathan Patterson has been involved with some controversy off the pitch. He was one of the Rangers players that was banned for several games due to attending an illegal gathering and breaking lockdown rules in Scotland. This is now behind him and he is concentrating on playing football.

Are Everton Making an Offer for Nathan Patterson?

If Everton really want to sign Nathan Patterson before the summer transfer window closes, they are going to have to get serious with an offer for the player. Indeed, Steven Gerrard, the manager at Rangers, has said that a £5 million offer for Nathan Patterson is more of a joke than a serious offer. Clearly, the club are valuing the defender at much more than this and are not willing to negotiate for only £5 million.

There is some bad news for Everton fans that would like the signing to go ahead. In particular, it is reported that Liverpool are also interested in the 19-year-old player. In fact, they have been watching him since the start of the year. This is going to mean that there is competition to sign the youngster. It is likely that Nathan Patterson is going to continue improving no matter what team he is at. Indeed, this summer, he was included in the Scotland squad for the European Championships. So, he is a valued player that could be a very good asset to a team.