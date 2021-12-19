Mounting Pressure as Everton’s Season Turns Sour

So far Everton’s season has been more than disappointing. The Toffees have been struggling to cope with the pressure placed on them after Ancelotti left for Real Madrid and Benítez was appointed. With the first half of the season almost over, nothing is lost, but much needs to be changed and improved.

After a fairly positive start, with four wins in the first six games, Everton seemed more competitive than last year and ready to overcome some of the issues that made the 2020/21 season so frustrating. However, a few months into the season and Everton are facing a critical moment with the team finding it hard to deliver consistent performances. In fact, according to Paddy Power’s football betting website, the Toffees are now priced at odds of 23/10 to finish in the top half of the table, when the club would’ve been hoping to qualify for Europe. But how did we get here?

Simply bad form, or bad luck?

Following the six inaugural games in the Premier League, prospects were good, but things took a turn for the worst. The Toffees played eight consecutive winless matches, out of which six ended in defeats, including two against recently promoted sides (Watford and Brentford). This series of poor results hit a new low when the Merseyside derby finished with a painful 4-1 defeat at home.

However, the team tried to make peace with fans, who staged a walk-out, when Arsenal visited Goodison Park in early December. While the first half was frustrating, as the blues had a goal disallowed at minute 44′ and saw the Gunners score less than three minutes later, the second half would give fans hope again. Richarlison scored his 50th goal for Everton ten minutes before the end, making the squad believe that they could turn the result around. In the final stretch of the match and with six minutes of added time, Demarai Gray made it 2-1. There was euphoria and a much-deserved relief of pressure that had been haunting the squad since October.

Unfortunately, a week later reality hit again, as Crystal Palace moved past Everton in the table after a 3-1 victory in London. This left the Toffees closer to finishing the season in the bottom half of the table and dangerously near the much-dreaded relegation spots. The situation would only get worst, as only a few days after the game, it was confirmed that Richarlison would be out for several weeks following a calf injury. When it rains, it pours.

Benítez on the way out?

Rafa Benítez has not had an easy life at Everton and, despite the board having given assurance that the Spaniard will continue in charge of the squad, there have been reports that several emergency meetings have been held to discuss the future of the club and assess possible substitutes for the position.

For now, there have been several names associated with the position, with Italian sports publication, Calciomercato, indicating that Andrea Pirlo, who is free on the market following his departure from Juventus last season, is in the race for the position at Everton. In addition, recent reports indicate that former Man United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Nuno Espírito Santo, and Frank Lampard are also on the list of successors.

Ultimately, regardless of what’s happening inside the pitch what is truly important is for the board to make it their priority to regain the trust of fans and present a clear plan for the future of the club. Only by doing that can Everton go back on track and be the competitive side they once were.