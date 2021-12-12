Management

Prickly Benitez feeling the heat after Palace defeat

Current Everton boss Rafael Benitez says that he is disappointed with the fans reaction after he removed Richarlison to be replaced by Rondon as the Blues were chasing the game.

Everton fans were heard chanting “Fat Spanish Waiter” and other derogatory chants at the Spaniard, in between singing Richarlison’s song to celebrate the Brazilian’s worth to them.

“I am disappointed that the people don’t realise that you make the subsitution for a reason,” he explained after stating that Richarlison had a slight problem with his calf.

He went on to blame Richarlison for the fans’ reaction, however, stating “The player was not helping when he was coming off and moving his arms.

“We knew, and we said at half time, that we had to give him five minutes to see how he was going.

“I cannot explain to every fan what is going on.”

