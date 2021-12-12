Should Calvert-Lewin transfer talk concern Everton?

Transfer rumours should always be taken with a pinch of salt, with there often little substance to the speculation which rages ahead of and throughout each passing transfer window. Being at the centre of said gossip can, however, be concerning at times.

In Everton’s case, the last thing they need right now is to be seeing prized assets linked with big-money moves elsewhere. The hope for everyone at Goodison Park is that winds of change will blow through without causing any lasting damage.

A 2021-22 campaign that promised plenty needs positive momentum to be established, not another untimely backwards step to be taken. Within English Premier League odds at Betfair, the Toffees have slipped to 15/8 for a top-six finish and are currently 7/1 to take an unimaginable tumble through a relegation trapdoor.

A survival dogfight should be avoided with a minimum of fuss, but strange things can happen in the world of professional sport.

If any support is to be earned within EPL predictions, then retaining the services of key men and getting an expensively-assembled squad performing at full potential is going to be imperative. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is an obvious leading man within that cast.

The England international striker can be a talismanic presence when fit and firing, and that fact is not lost on many outside of Merseyside. That will be causing a few sleepless nights heading towards the turn of another calendar year.

Interest

There is nothing to suggest that he wants out or that any heads have been turned, but talk of interest from afar refuses to go away. Arsenal are said to be long-standing suitors and have obvious needs in the final third of the field. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah having their deals handled by free agency, with former Everton star Mikel Arteta aware of the need to get further firepower into his ranks at Emirates Stadium.

Sights in north London may well be turning towards Calvert-Lewin. Why wouldn’t they be? Proven goalscorers are worth their weight in gold and will always attract attention of some sort, be that unwelcome or otherwise.

The good news for the Toffees is that a valuable No.9 is tied to a term through to 2025. There is no pressure to sell and any advances at this stage will likely be given short shrift – thanks, but no thanks.

Contracts can, however, count for little in modern football, with many barely worth the paper they are printed on. Money talks and enough of it can see even the most determined of stances relaxed.

🔵 Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in all three of @Everton’s #PL matches this season



This makes him the first player in #PL history to score in his side’s first three matches in consecutive campaigns 🥵#EVEBUR pic.twitter.com/PLZEaj3AKR — Premier League (@premierleague) September 13, 2021

You get a sense that Calvert-Lewin will form part of Everton’s plans in February 2022, and well beyond that point, but a few nerves may be shredded before then. History dictates that winter markets are rarely the best in which to do business, but the requirements of others cannot be ignored.

Whether Arsenal really are sniffing around or not remains to be seen, but the Toffees could do without finding themselves at the centre of unwanted gossip and will already be counting down the days until another deadline passes.