Two players who made their mark at Everton

Even though Everton isn’t as well-known as Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool , the club is still rated one of the best in the Premier League. Everton is unquestionably one of the second-tier Premier League clubs.

When Everton was founded in 1992, it became one of the first Premier League clubs to play at the highest level of English football every season. Perhaps this is one of the reasons why they are regarded one of the best clubs in the Premier League, it's a fact that this club has never been relegated. Nevertheless, in this article, we look at two of the best well known Everton footballers.

Gary Lineker

Ex-England footballer Gary Lineker tops our list of Everton’s greatest ever players since he is the sole striker on the list and because he is currently 61 years old and retired. You would have seen him now presenting Match of the Day that appears on BBC One straight after the 10pm news on a Saturday night. In reality, Everton was the club he represented the fewest times during the course of his professional career: For one season (1985-86), however, Lineker scored 37 goals in 52 appearances for Everton, resulting in an Everton goal-to-appearance ratio of 0.7, which implies he scored roughly 1.5 goals in every two appearances for the Blues.

Alan Ball

Everton and Arsenal both had five years of Ball’s service, although it was Everton for whom Ball made the most appearances and scored the most goals during his career. Ball made 255 appearances and scored 80 goals for Everton between 1966 and 1971, although he only made 218 matches and scored 52 goals for Arsenal in the same period.

During his 13-year career at Everton, which spanned 1958 to 1971, Brian Labone made a total of 534 appearances, 451 of which were at the highest level of the Premier League. He was named to the Premier League’s All-Star team in 1958. Because Labone played as a defender for Everton, he only managed to score two goals in his league games.