Frank Lampard

Ah, Mr Lampard, we’ve been expecting you

Posted on

In the latest installment of the most eagerly awaited managerial appointment at Everton of the last twelve months, Frank Lampard has finally been revealed as Everton boss.

The former Chelsea and England midfielder has signed a two and a half year deal with the club and brings with him a youth and hunger not seen in the hot seat at Goodison for many years.

Having cut his teeth and made his mistakes at smaller clubs like Derby and Chelsea, Lampard has gained managerial experience at the top level in England and is sure to want to add to his medal collection with Everton.

It’ll do his cause no harm at all that he appears to hate Jürgen Klopp as much as the rest of us too.

His first task is to add to his squad before preparing to face Brentford at Goodison in the FA Cup fourth round next weekend. It’ll be a full house and full of hope and expectation – words that haven’t been heard round these parts for far too long.

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy Instagram profileMy Pinterest profileMy YouTube channel

NSNO Staff

Staff Writer at NSNO.co.uk
NSNO Staff writers maintain the news on the site and ensure the site is updated frequently with the latest Everton news. Starting in 2004, NSNO has always been at the forefront of bringing you the latest Everton news and rumours, building a large forum and growing social media presence, which you can follow by clicking the links to the left.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy Instagram profileMy Pinterest profileMy YouTube channel

Latest posts by NSNO Staff (see all)

Related Items:, , ,
  

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top