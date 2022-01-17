Everton have finally sacked Rafa Benitez as manager after just 200 days in charge.
The Blues will now look for a new manager to take the club forward and out of the mess he leaves behind.
The following two tabs change content below.
NSNO Staff
Staff Writer at NSNO.co.uk
NSNO Staff writers maintain the news on the site and ensure the site is updated frequently with the latest Everton news. Starting in 2004, NSNO has always been at the forefront of bringing you the latest Everton news and rumours, building a large forum and growing social media presence, which you can follow by clicking the links to the left.
Latest posts by NSNO Staff (see all)
- Benitez finally sacked - January 17, 2022
- Everton agree deal to sell Lucas Digne to Aston Villa - January 12, 2022
- Under fire Benitez not concerned - January 12, 2022
- Is Nathan Patterson Going to be Everton’s Latest Signing? - December 21, 2021