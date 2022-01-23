Is Everton job part of Rooney’s destiny?

Wayne Rooney will always have blue blood running through his veins. Record-setting achievements may have been enjoyed across 13 years in the red of Manchester United, but a Croxteth native never severed ties with his roots.

An emotional homecoming was made in 2017, but never really played out as planned and a second spell at Goodison Park was cut short after just 12 months. Adventures on both sides of the Atlantic have been taken in since then, but is history about to repeat itself?

The Toffees are back in the market for another manager, with the 2021-22 campaign falling a little flat. A season that promised much has, in truth, delivered very little and a fresh injection of inspiration is required from somewhere. Premier League odds at Space Casino now have Everton as long as 32/5 for a top-half finish, and that should be the bare minimum requirement.

Nervous glances towards a relegation battle were not part of the plan and a massive reversal in fortune is required in order to start pulling clear of that survival scrap.

As detailed by the BBC, there has been plenty of talk regarding moves for familiar faces in a bid to stop the rot and establish forward momentum once more. Roberto Martinez, Duncan Ferguson and Slaven Bilic know all about life on Merseyside. So, however, does Rooney and his name has also been thrown into the pot. There are, however, some obvious questions to be asked regarding his suitability for a high-profile post.

Is Rooney ready?

Everton is not in a position to take any more gambles, regardless of how calculated they may be. Now is a time to let the head rule heart, with any emotion taken out of the equation. Another return for Rooney would tug on the heartstrings, with the passion he would bring to a demanding role that has been sadly lacking in recent times.

His record in the dugout at Derby suggests that coaching teeth have been well and truly cut, with the Rams having thrown him in at the deep end. To have navigated the stormy waters of points deductions and transfer embargoes with a competitive squad still intact speaks volumes about Rooney’s ability to deliver under pressure. He did, of course, make a habit of doing that in his playing days, among English football’s all-time greats.

There is, however, a big leap to be taken from the lower reaches of the Championship to the elite level of Premier League management – especially when dealing with a man that is only 12 months out from taking a first head coaching role on a permanent basis.

Rooney has taken in a steep learning curve, but that does not mean he is ready to take a top-flight examination just yet. He would find any approach difficult to turn down, especially as uncertainty continues to hang heavy over Pride Park. You get a sense that destiny will lead him back to Goodison at some point, with fate ensuring that he never strays too far away from where it all began, but time is very much on his side and that process should not be rushed.