Under fire Benitez not concerned

Temporary Everton manager Rafa Benitez says he isn’t concerned about the way fans feel about him after a banner was unveiled among the Everton fans at Hull demanding he leave the club.

Benitez has been made to feel less than welcome at the club by what new board member Graeme Sharp would probably describe as “one man and his dog” given his capacity for estimating numbers. Social media polls voted on by many thousands of fans, however, suggest that his popularity has gone from bad to worse since joining the club.

An away win at Hull in the FA Cup did little to temper the mood of the fans after the struggling Championship side took the lead within 45 seconds. It took until extra time before the Blues could muster a win.

But Benitez isn't concerned.

He said after the match, “I will continue trying to do my best, be professional and be sure that we can improve”

“What I said before – the problems that you try to fix are coming from a time ago

“I have experience to do it. I will try to do my best. If some fans understand that, they will support the team. That is the main thing, to stay behind the team.”