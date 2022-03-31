Analysing Lampard’s First Seven Games in Charge – Have the Toffees Really Improved?

Alex Iwobi’s stoppage-time winner against Newcastle prior to the international break had far-reaching ramifications for the Premier League relegation battle – and the bones in Frank Lampard’s hand.

As Everton's manager nursed his broken appendage, he could at least reflect on the positivity of opening up a gap on the bottom three.

Whether Everton are relegated or not, performances under Lampard will be monitored very closely – particularly by those skeptical about the former England midfielder’s credentials as a manager.

Patience will be key – he simply cannot undo Benitez’s failings overnight – but after seven Premier League outings under Lampard’s stewardship, we should have a better idea of where the Toffees are heading.

One of the stats that are particularly interesting in modern football is non-penalty expected goals (npxG). That might sound like a lot of jargon, but let’s break it down – expected goals, as you may know, measure the quality of goalscoring chances created. It’s particularly key for Everton to see if we are creating the sort of opportunities that a fit-again Dominic Calvert-Lewin can thrive on.

As for the ‘non penalty’ part, spot kicks are awarded so infrequently and yet they skew the expected goals data when they do come along. Let’s remove them to see how efficient the Toffees’ attacking and defensive play is under Lampard:

January 31 – Newcastle 2.3-0.6 Everton

As we know, Lampard’s opening game in charge did not go as planned – despite Everton taking the lead through Jamaal Lascelles’ own goal.

Newcastle got stronger throughout this contest, and by the end they have outperformed the Toffees considerably in terms of non-penalty expected goals – 2.3 v 0.6, to be precise.

Not an ideal start for Frank then, but early days.

February 12 – Everton 2.2-0.3 Leeds

Everton took full advantage of the final days of Marcelo Bielsa’s reign at Leeds with a clinical performance.

They scored three goals from 2.2 of npxG, condemned Leeds to just 0.3 of the same and finally there was some positivity around Goodison Park.

February 19 – Southampton 2.0-0.3 Everton

This heralded the start of four straight defeats to Toffees, and this loss on the south coast was well deserved.

Lampard has to find the solution to Everton’s away-day blues, because once again his players were put to the sword by the rampant Saints – and offered very little in attack themselves.

February 26 – Everton 0.8-1.6 Manchester City

Richarlison makes it 3-0 to Everton!

Lampard gained plenty of plaudits for overseeing a much-improved performance against the defending champions, even though City’s victory proved to be thoroughly deserved.

But this was the second consecutive positive showing from the boys in blue at Goodison Park, and certainly something to build on.

March 7 – Tottenham 3.1-0.2 Everton

It’s hard to understand how bad a set of footballers can be on their travels when they have performed so admirably on home soil just days earlier.

But the Toffees at Tottenham and the npxG confirm the gap in quality between the two sides – this was no hard-luck story.

March 13 – Everton 0.5-0.9 Wolves

The fourth game in a row that Everton failed to record 1.00 or more in non-penalty expected goals, such attacking anonymity often leads to trouble.

And so it proved here. Wolves didn’t create many notable chances of their own, but they did find the net through Conor Coady and that was all it took given the Toffees’ flaccid play in the offensive third.

This was a particularly hard defeat to take, and did little to silence Lampard’s critics.

March 17 – Everton 0.6-1.0 Newcastle

Revenge was gained for defeat in Lampard’s opening game, but the Magpies supporters can feel aggrieved.

Newcastle led the way in npxG, and while that doesn’t win you games it is an excellent guide of how effective the two teams have been.

So, seven Premier League games in, and Lampard’s side have only been the better team in one of them. Perhaps the relegation battle isn’t over just yet…