Key Players Must Step Up To The Challenge Ahead

It has been a tough start to life at Goodison Park for manager Frank Lampard, but the Toffees boss does have the personnel in his squad to get the club out of trouble.

With the Premier League entering the business stage of the season, it’s time for Everton’s key figures to step up to the challenge and ensure the club maintain their long-standing in England’s top flight.

Pickford Must Show England Quality

With England’s first-choice keeper between the sticks, many will be looking to Jordan Pickford to show why he should still be Gareth Southgate’s No.1 going into the World Cup later this year. Pickford and Everton started the season positively and there were even hopes the club could pull off what would have been a surprise top-four finish. While Manchester City are currently priced as the 12/5 favourites in the Champions League odds 2022 to win the title this season, Europe is now the last thing on Everton’s minds. Poor form at the start of the year has seen the club tumble down the Premier League standings and now Everton are looking for some positive form to help avoid a stomach-churning end to the campaign.

Following a goal difference of -19 after their first 26 games of the league season, Everton has had their problems at both ends of the field. Pickford played in 25 of those first 26 games and overall Everton conceded 47 goals in that time. While the former Sunderland keeper relies heavily on the players in front of him, it has been a somewhat difficult spell for the 28-year-old. With the World Cup in Qatar on the horizon, Pickford will be determined to put in displays that prove he is still the right man to start for the Three Lions at the major tournament.

Calvert-Lewin Needs to Find Form Quickly

If there is one man who can get the goals needed to ensure Everton’s Premier League status, then it’s striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Another player looking to be on that flight to Qatar, Calvert-Lewin’s season has been plagued by injury. The former Sheffield United forward made a positive start to the campaign but a lengthy spell out on the sidelines has been a huge frustration to both himself and the club.

Back fit and working his way up to match sharpness, Everton are relying on Calvert-Lewin to rediscover that early-season form to help the Toffees climb away from the bottom three. The 24-year-old has shown he can shine in big games in the past and bag those crucial goals and now he needs to do so in a relegation dogfight.

Of course, the team as a whole needs to improve and meet the challenge head-on but, if Pickford and Calvert-Lewin can produce performances that made them England internationals, it will come as a massive boost to former Three Lions star Lampard.