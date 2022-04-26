Everton Should Survive the Drop – But What Will They Need to Do in the Summer to Get Back to Where They Should Be?

Will Everton manage to avoid relegation this summer? They might be able to just steer clear of it depending on their success over the next few weeks. If they do survive the drop, undoubtedly, the next question will be what they need to do to get back on top. The answer there might be more difficult than some could imagine.

Frank Lampard

The gain of Frank Lampard is going to be a great move for the team. Though Rafa Benitez started the season, he was let go six months in. Lampard took over in January, and he has helped to raise the team and get them some wins.

These wins have, of course, been mixed in with losses. A side like Everton is, unfortunately, not going to immediately bounce back with one good hire. Though he has been able to deliver some great results for the Toffees so far, there will need to be a final push to ensure that they are going to be saved from relegation by the end of the season. If they were to drop down, this would be an entirely different ball game to negotiate.

The Promise of New Players

Lampard does have one motivation to help him ensure that Everton will not be relegated. If he can prevent them from dropping down, he could be given a boosted budget to help him acquire fresh talent during the summer transfer window.

This could really help to shake things up. It is something that we see across many sports. Someone might decide to try a game at ggpoker.com to test out new skills, or we could see a team take to the field to try a new strategy as a game plays out. One of the fastest ways to invigorate a team is to bring in some new blood in most sports.

Changes to the Team

This news that they might get new players is also bolstered by the fact that the team might not have to sell their star players Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison. There was a strong concern that the Blues would have to say goodbye to one of those teams to help with some of the financial issues that the club has been facing.

However, the club has clarified that they will not be selling the players. The money that Lampard could use to attract new players will primarily come from investors from the club’s benefactors. Of course, there is every chance that these players could decide to move on themselves. There have been rumours that top European teams like Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have been interested in Richarlison and some other players too. Though the gaps that they would leave in the team would be felt sorely, there is every chance that Lampard could find some fresh talent that would create a new team dynamic.

Of course, all of this hinges on their ability to stay away from relegation as best as they can. There are so many factors that could result in them slipping down. It is up to Lampard to prove that he can do what he does best. He is a brilliant manager when he gets it right. We should see Everton remain in the Premier League with the right focus and the right games. The Blues have everything they need to be able to stay in the current league, we just need to see them play a good game across the tail-end of the season.