Lampard wants to take home performances on the road

Everton boss Frank Lampard says he wants his side to take their home performances, and spirit, into away games for the remainder of the season as the club fight for Premier League survival.

The Blues have taken just 6 points from a possible 39 on the road this season and Lampard says that the key to turning that around is in the preparation before each game.

Everton face West Ham away tomorrow afternoon at 2pm and want to be in posession of all three points by four o’clock.

“I want to improve it. It has been something which has been a negative in the season and we have to find the solutions and the reasons why,” Lampard said.

“There are contrasting performances at home. In all the games I’ve been here we’ve started the game well away and in-game things happening have changed the game very quickly and that is something we have to put right.

“Myself and the staff have to deal with the footballing reasons, prepare as well as we can and keep working.

“There are angles we can look at but for me the first angle is how you prepare and how you execute during in the game.

“I know we have the ability in the squad: we showed it against Newcastle (a 1-0 win) and Manchester City (1-0 defeat) so we need to replicate a performance away from home.

“I know it sounds very simple when I say it but that’s just the reality of what it is.