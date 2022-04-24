Lampard : You don’t get penalties at Anfield

Frank Lampard says that he didn’t expect to see his side given a penalty against Liverpool today, even though many feel Anthony Gordon had a claim in the second half against the second placed side.

When asked if he thought Everton may be the first team all season to be given a penalty against Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League, Lampard said “No.”

“You don’t get them here do you?

“You don’t get penalties like that at Anfield.

“There needs to be a real clear cut one to get a penalty at Anfield.”

Lampard was pleased with the fight his players showed and the way in which they conducted themselves by not crossing the line.

“That’s what my team has to do, and that’s what Evertonians want to see.

“We stayed the right side of the line and there’s no stupidity in it, but when you come here and there’s so much at stake – and they’re a team who wants to fight then you have to stand up to that.

“Not only did we stand up to that but we kept our hands down. There’s a lot to look at when you look back at some of the incidents, but from our point of view, nothing from my players.”