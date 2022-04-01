Rest Of Season Everton Betting Odds

Looking for the best Everton betting odds for the rest of this season? Look no further! We have all the latest odds for you to choose from.

Though Everton had a strong start to the season, the Blues have since faltered, leaving them in danger of being relegated. Will they be able to turn things around in the second half of the season? Or will they continue their downward spiral?

Place your bets and find out with our guide to the best Everton betting odds for the remainder of the 2021/22 EPL season.

Everton and the season so far

Everton started the season in flying form, winning four of their opening six games. However, they have since lost nine of their last eleven games, leaving them just two points above the relegation zone.

Their poor form has seen them slip down the table and they are now in danger of being relegated for the first time since 1930.

If they are to avoid relegation, they will need to turn things around quickly and start picking up some wins.

The question on everybody’s lips is, of course: Can they do it?

The best Everton betting odds for the rest of the season

With Everton’s recent form, it is no surprise that there are some great betting odds available for their remaining fixtures.

Here are some of the best ones:

– Everton to be relegated: 11/50

– Everton to finish in the bottom three: 27/20

– Everton to win their next game: 15/13

As you can see, there are some great betting opportunities available for Everton's remaining fixtures.

Since Carlo Ancellotti left, new manager Frank Lampard has had a mixed time of things since taking the reins from caretaker and club legend Duncan Ferguson.

Lampard has won two, drawn four and lost six of his 12 games in charge. The Blues have picked up some good results in their last few outings, including a win against Chelsea, so they will be looking to continue this form for the rest of the season.

Other EPL betting odds

As the Premier League comes to a close, gamblers are beginning to place their bets around who will take the biggest prizes and suffer the most.

The best bets in the Premier League currently are:

– Manchester City to win the title: Odds of winning at 11/20

– Liverpool to finish in second place: Odds of finishing at 23/20

– Tottenham Hotspur to finish in fourth place: Odds of finishing at 21/50

Summary

No matter if you’re backing Everton or another EPL side, there are some great bets out there to consider as the season comes to a close.

One thing’s for sure, Evertonians will hope the rest of the season betting odds for Everton mirror the sides fortunes and keep them in the top division.