Understanding the Odds Leading up to the Champions League Final

It’s that time of year again when the football season draws to a close. Each club has only a handful of league matches left to play, but for the majority they aren’t a matter of life or death. However, for the few clubs left in cup competitions, the remaining matches are incredibly important, and none more so that the Champions League.

The ultimate competition which pits the best teams in Europe against each other is one of the most exciting tournaments in modern football. It is the only way for topflight teams from different countries to battle it out and prove that their league’s football is superior. The chance to play in Europe is an incredible lure for big players, which means supporters are also guaranteed to witness some of the biggest talents in each generation. This year’s final will see a new champion of Europe, as holders Chelsea have already been knocked out of the competition.

Of course, with the competition being so popular, it’s unsurprising that millions of people place bets on the final every year, even those who haven’t been following the competition or who are neutral supporters. Once upon a time, placing a bet was simple: you chose the outcome you fancied and placed your stake. But now there are many more odds-on offers for bets such as first to score, number of cards, winning margin etc and it can seem quite confusing, especially to novices. So, here’s what you really need to know to understand the odds.

Betting Options

Most sports betting is carried out online and there are dozens of sites and exchanges to choose from. Some of the big names include BetFair, Bet365, and William Hill, and you can find reviews of them and more on bestbettingsites.co.uk to help you choose which one to go with. Each site offers its own odds, so scout around for the best ones for you. Once you’ve decided where to place your bet, you then need to think about which option to go for. Here are some of the most popular betting options:

Match Bet – The simplest of all bets, you can choose from one of three outcomes: home win, away win, or draw. Just remember that this may not be the best option for the Champions League Final, as it doesn’t take into account extra time and penalties, so the final score may not reflect how the bet pays out.

– The simplest of all bets, you can choose from one of three outcomes: home win, away win, or draw. Just remember that this may not be the best option for the Champions League Final, as it doesn’t take into account extra time and penalties, so the final score may not reflect how the bet pays out. Bet Builder – This is one for the customer who knows a lot about the teams involved and how they play. You can choose your own criteria for the win from a selection of in-game events such as how many corners are given or which player scores. The more events you choose, the higher your potential winnings will be. However, you need to be right about everything in order for the bet to pay out.

– This is one for the customer who knows a lot about the teams involved and how they play. You can choose your own criteria for the win from a selection of in-game events such as how many corners are given or which player scores. The more events you choose, the higher your potential winnings will be. However, you need to be right about everything in order for the bet to pay out. Player Props – These bets take match analysis to an even finer level of detail, allowing punters to place bets on the input of specific players, from the number of passes they make to how many offsides are called against them. Odds vary depending on each player, but if you’re a big fan and you know your stuff, this could be an interesting way to ramp up the excitement of a match.

– These bets take match analysis to an even finer level of detail, allowing punters to place bets on the input of specific players, from the number of passes they make to how many offsides are called against them. Odds vary depending on each player, but if you’re a big fan and you know your stuff, this could be an interesting way to ramp up the excitement of a match. In Game Bets – Because technology now allows instant tracking of data, in game betting has become a mainstay of the game. Odds change in real time depending on how the teams are playing, and this gives supporters a chance to place bets quickly and get in on the action. It can be immensely satisfying to place an in-game bet on a well-performing player to be the next scorer only to see them hit the back of the net minutes later.

How to Read the Odds

Betting in football is not a time for loyalty – you might want your team to win, but that doesn’t make them the most likely option. To know that you need some good strategies and to look at the odds. Modern football odds are given as either a fraction or a decimal, so you might feel like you’re back in maths class, but once you understand what the odds mean, then reading them is easy.

Fractional odds tell you how much profit you’ll make for every pound you wager. So, odds of 5/1 means you’ll collect £5 for every £1 you bet. Bet £10 and you’ll win £50, as well as getting your initial stake back.

Decimal odds tell you the whole payment you’ll receive. So, odds of 5.00 means you’ll get 5.00 x your stake back. Bet £10 and you’ll get £50 back, but that includes your initial bet, so it’s only a profit of £40.

In Summary

Regardless of what type of bet you choose you need to understand the odds so you can see what you could be winning. Most betting sites let you choose between the fractional or decimal odds so you can always use the one you know best.