“Your Name Is Too Long!”: Denis Stracqualursi, Everton Cult Hero

Everton has just confirmed that they will play another season in the Premier League, and that is good news. The Toffees have a long story in the English top flight, although their last win came in 1987. However, that doesn’t mean they haven’t had some iconic players in the last 35 years. One of such players was Argentine Denis Stracqualursi, who became a fan favorite even if his time at the club was short and his performances not all that impressive. Let’s take a look at one of the cult heroes that played for the Toffees before they were among the top choices for bettors who use this Sports Interaction bonus review to make a quick buck against the blue half of Merseyside.
The Mountain From Argentina
Born on October 20th, 1987 in the city of Rafaela, Santa Fe, Stracqualursi first started playing football for several clubs in his hometown. His first big break would come in 2008 when he debuted for club Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata in the Argentine top flight. The following match, he would score his first goal in the Primera División, heading one in against Colón de Santa Fe.
Good performances for Gimnasia got him the chance to move to Club Atlético Tigre in 2010. There, he’d be top scorer for the Opening Stage of the 2010/11 season, scoring 11 goals in 19 matches. He’d continue his good performances for the Buenos Aires club, scoring another 10 goals in the Closing Stage of the season, including a hat-trick against Boca Juniors in their famous La Bombonera stadium. That goal scoring streak brought him to the attention of Everton manager David Moyes, who signed the player on August 31st, 2011.
Cult Hero at Goodison Park
He made his first appearance for the Toffees against Wigan, assisting for the final goal in a 3-1 victory. He would later make a full start against West Bromwich Albion in a League Cup match, which ended 2-1 to Everton. It wouldn’t be until January 4th, 2012, that he’d make his first league start; it wouldn’t all be good news, as Everton fell 2-1 to Bolton. His first goal would come against Fulham in a match for the FA Cup’s Fourth Round, and he scored his first Premier League goal just a few days later, on a 2-0 victory at Goodison Park on February 11th. Despite never managing to make a big impact on the first team, the Everton faithful lauded him for his persistent hard work and determination. He was given a standing ovation after he worked tirelessly in a 1-0 at home against Manchester City, the league leaders at the time. Phil Neville, who was his teammate during that season, said about him: “From day one his attitude has been unbelievable. He’s an outstanding trainer. He gets kicked and takes it. At the moment he’s coming off with ice packs all over his body but he’ll probably go out for a run in the morning. That’s the type of guy he is. He’s an absolute diamond.”
However, there was one thing about “Stracq” that the Toffees’ fans could never quite get behind with the Argentine, and that was his name. They dedicated a famous song to the former Tigre forward that went “Your name is too long! Your name is too long!… Oh, Stracqualursi! Your name is too long!”. Surely a small price to pay to admire such indefatigable and hard working player.
