A Look at Some of the Best Everton Goal Celebrations from Past Seasons

Who else can’t wait for the Premier League to return in late August? The drama, the excitement, the celebrations — you can’t beat it! Though it will be a challenging season for Everton, who will want to prove that last season’s relegation battle was a one-off, the Toffees will be back on our screens in a few months with, hopefully, some new signings. We also hope to see a new sense of motivation from the players fuelled by that Goodison Park celebration at the end of the 2021/22 season. Speaking of celebrations, we thought we would look back at some of the best Everton goal celebrations from past seasons in this article.

Tim Cahill

Ever punched the corner flag after scoring against your friends? Well, if you have, that all started with Everton midfielder Tim Cahill. The Australian former footballer played for Everton between 2004 and 2012 after transferring from Millwall for £1.5 million. In Cahill’s first season, he became the club’s top goalscorer and was appointed replacement captain of Everton in the 2009/10 season. One of Cahill’s best celebrations that later became his trademark was first seen in the 2005/6 season when the midfielder punched the corner flag and put the badge between his teeth.

Lee Carsley

Camaraderie and teamwork will help Everton in the upcoming Premier League season. We saw that sense of togetherness in the team in 2004 after Lee Carsley scored the winner in the Merseyside Derby. A second-half goal by Carsley decided the 200th Merseyside Derby, and Carsley’s teammates celebrated by pulling him down and piling on top of him. The crowd went wild.

Seamus Coleman

Sure, the knee slide is widely popular in football, but how many players have done it after rifling the ball from 25-yards out? Well, Seamus Coleman did just that in December 2013 against Swansea City, and it was brilliant. The Everton captain then proceeded to kick the advertising board in front of him, a move which he later admitted wasn’t his best moment. His explanation for it? He said he gets a little too excited when he scores.

Steven Pienaar

Steven Pienaar played for Everton between 2008-2011. The South African surprised everyone after the midfielder did a somersault and an athletic backflip after scoring against Sunderland. Pienaar would celebrate this way many times during his Everton career, becoming a Goodinson Park favourite. Even though Pienaar was named Everton’s Player of the Season for the 2009/10 season, the footballer left the club and joined Tottenham on a four-year contract in January 2011. He returned to Everton after his spell at Tottenham on a six-month loan deal.

Filling the Void

We watch football for the skill and the athleticism, but we would be lying if we said the goal celebrations weren’t a bonus. Over the years, Everton has produced some classics, and looking back at them has made us even more excited for the Premier League to return for the 2022/23 season. In the meantime, there are ways to fill that void, such as watching movies, playing games, and listening to football-based podcasts.