Can Everton Improve Enough to Impress in the Upcoming Premier League Campaign?

here can be no denying that the last campaign was a complete and utter disaster for Everton. Frank Lampard, who inherited a sinking ship from his predecessor Rafa Benitez, somehow managed to steer the club away from their first relegation since 1954. But the fact remains that the former Chelsea manager must find a way to improve his squad, or at least their performance levels, if they are to have a successful term. Oddschecker, which compares betting odds and offers free tips on Premier League football, hasn’t made The Blues a favourite for relegation next season, but they didn’t last season either and we all saw how that turned out.

A squad that needs an overhaul

One of Lampard’s immediate problems is his squad. There’s plenty of deadwood lying around that he needs to somehow try and shift out of Goodison Park and, to add to his woes, a number of clubs are sniffing around his best players.

Some talented players are being linked with a move to the blue half of Liverpool, however. A deal for English playmaker Harry Winks is thought to be close and the addition of the Spurs man may unlock the potential of Dele Alli. As well as that, one of the Premier League’s most resolute defenders, James Tarkowski, is also thought to be on his way to Goodison after his contract expired at Burnley.

Key names potentially departing

Rumours have been swirling all summer about the futures of both Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The pair are without a doubt Everton’s brightest sparks and losing one or both of them would leave a massive void.

It seems that a new club is being linked with their Brazilian sensation every week. The latest club that appears to be in the box seat is Tottenham Hotspur. Goal.com has reported that Spurs are planning a double swoop for both the pacy winger and academy prospect Anthony Gordon in a deal worth as much as £85m. Although it’s hard to imagine Lampard would allow both stars to leave, a deal for Richarlison is looking increasingly likely and the lure of Champions League football may be too much for the Brazilian international to turn down.

Calvert-Lewin doesn’t seem like he will be getting any Champions League football next term, and that’s hardly surprising after injuries restricted him to just 18 Premier League appearances. Arsenal – who have just added Gabriel Jesus to their ranks – have been linked with the former Sheffield United man. Another potential suitor is Newcastle United. The England international is seen as a missing piece of the puzzle at St James’ Park and the attractiveness of Eddie Howe’s exciting project could see Everton’s number nine heading to the North-East.