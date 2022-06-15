Farhad’s folly – How Farhad Moshiri has wasted his opportunity at Everton

With talk of takeover at Goodison Park this summer, many posts on social media have urged Evertonians to be “careful what you wish for” – but just how much worse could it have been under Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenwright over the last six and a bit years?

Moshiri, effectively funded by Kremlin-favourite Alisher Usmanov in all but name, appeared to be Everton’s dream investor. He was most certainly Bill Kenwright’s technicoloured dream-come-true – a billionaire who wouldn’t immediately ship Bill back to the Boys’ Pen.

He arrived at a time when Everton desperately needed a cash injection to move forwards. Roberto Martinez had just been allowed to sign Oumar Niasse before Moshiri joined, and then it went wrong. Or more wrong, depending on your viewpoint. It was now Moshiri’s time to shine. Or not.

It’s difficult to pin player transfers on Moshiri, but we will look at the ones we have been told he had a direct hand in as well as his managerial / football appointments.

Ronald Koeman

A winner as a player and with a decent record in the Premier League at Southampton. Sadly, that record at Southampton was a blip and a look further back in his managerial reign at Valencia – who many still say are recovering from Koeman’s involvement almost a decade later – would have shown us what we could expect. This was also a sign of Moshiri’s desperation for a “marquee signing” whenever he could.

Koeman’s lack of attention to literally anything was his downfall. Rumours of bottles of whisky being found in his filing cabinet have not been confirmed. With just 24 wins in 58 games and having accumulated an entire starting eleven of Number Tens, Koeman’s time was up after just fourteen months in charge.

Steve Walsh

Everton’s first ever Director of Football was actually a Chief Scout at Leicester, but was somehow given the oversight of all things football at Everton. Hailed as being the man who brought Jamie Vardy to Leicester, big things were expected. They were never delivered and to be fair his appointment should never have happened given his prior experience.

Sam Allardyce

A shameful appointment in our history and one that this website didn’t think would be sunk below. It’s comparable to the saying that you know a town is on the way down when a Primark opens. You know a club is on it’s uppers when Sam Allardyce rolls in.

Bringing in Sammy Lee as his number two – a monicker that suits him perfectly – should have been a warning to the board as to how Evertonians react to former Liverpool staff. It was either ignored, or Moshiri had a serious memory lapse further down his line of failures.

Everton ran a survey at the end of Allardyce’s first and only season to see if fans wanted him sacked. We did. He was.

Marco Silva

Initially chased before eventually appointing Sam Allardyce, Silva had been sacked by Watford after taking his eye off the ball following Everton’s clumsy approach that resembled a drunk at 3am in a taxi queue more than a Premier League football club. One former Premier League board member told NSNO that “your new owner clearly doesn’t know football and how it works, nobody in football would have acted like that with Silva” at the time the Portuguese was still at Watford.

24 wins from 60 in fifteen months was probably too short for most clubs, but at Everton he likely got more of a chance because he’d followed Sam Allardyce, and we’d pretty much destroyed his previous role.

Marcel Brands

Came with a big reputation and some very nice clothes. Once promised Moise Kean’s mum that we’d look after her boy before Duncan Ferguson hauled him off after bringing him on as sub at Old Trafford. He sacked Benitez and then carried on living next door to him, so there’s that I suppose.

Carlo Ancelotti

Oh how right did he get this? How on earth Carlo Ancelotti ended up as Everton manager we will never know. But who cares? He was. Very few of us saw his sides play football in the flesh very often thanks to Covid but when we did, it was more often than not excellent.

But then Real Madrid came knocking and, let’s face it, most of us would move to Madrid given the chance.

At least he showed us how to beat Liverpool at Anfield while he was here.

Rafa Benitez

Him, Steve Bruce, and Mark Hughes make up the list of managers that would be worse than Sam Allardyce to appoint at Everton. And somehow, after three interviews, he became Everton manager.

“He knows the city” was the cry of those in favour of Caldy’s Spanishist resident.

If Allardyce was a gravy stain on our history, Benitez was the thin yellow outline you get when there’s a bit of urine mixed in – which is just how Allardyce likes his gravy apparently. Must have been why he liked working with Sammy Lee so much.

I fell out of love with Everton while Benitez was manager, and there are staff at the club who backed him who need to have a long hard look in the mirror. Call y’self an Evertonian?

Frank Lampard

This one *had* to be right. It couldn’t be wrong. Everton were on the verge of relegation and the jury is still out on whether it was Lampard or the fans who dragged them out of the mire. He’s turned Alex Iwobi back into a footballer and he sticks up for us in the media, so let’s give him the time he needs. The recruitment process involved far more than Moshiri at this point though, and thank god it did. Benitez was his man. Lampard needs to be the right man.

Bramley Moore Dock

He employed – and then treated terribly – a fantastic architect in Dan Meiss, who has designed a truly wonderful stadium on the banks of the royal Blue Mersey. It’s now taking shape and looking like it will actually happen and signal a move from Goodison Park after more than 130 years.

A good move.

Players….

Chased after Gylfi Sigurddson after Swansea had vowed to never do business with Everton again unless it was for a ridiculous fee. We paid £45m for him. He went after Andriy Yarmolenko and almost signed him three times (contracts were actually drawn up ready) but ultimately failed. Sissoko of Newcastle was never mentioned by anyone at the club until deadline day as he was on the way to Spurs. Moshiri instructed staff to draw up a contract. Sissoko turned his phone off.

Whoever comes in and takes over Everton will have to deal with the financial hangover from the Moshiri era, but will have a state of the art stadium that just needs finishing. They will also have Frank Lampard and his backroom staff to support, but will need to clear out the board – starting with Bill Kenwright.