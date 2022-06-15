Remembering Everton’s 5 FA Cup Final wins

While Everton have had a long-standing affinity with the FA Cup, it is fair to say the famous competition has not always been kind to them.

The Toffees reached their first final in 1893, but Harry Allen’s goal condemned them to a 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Fallowfield Stadium in Manchester.

Everton have progressed to the final on 12 occasions since then, but they have only got their hands on the trophy five times – in 1906, 1933, 1966, 1984 and 1995.

We will now take a closer look at how Everton have etched their name onto the FA Cup roll of honour.

Newcastle United (1905/1906)

Everton’s third appearance in an FA Cup final saw them finally break their duck as they defeated Newcastle United by a single goal at the Crystal Palace Stadium.

The Toffees had missed out on winning the cup in 1893 and 1897, and were expected to be on the wrong end of the result against the north east side.

The first half was a dour affair, with neither side able to create much in the way of clear cut chances as the respective midfield units dominated proceedings.

Everton stepped things up after the break and thought they had taken the lead in the 53rd minute only for the goal to be disallowed for offside.

However, they finally got their reward with 13 minutes remaining as Alex ‘Sandy’ Young fired home the winner to secure the club’s first success in the competition.

Manchester City (1932/1933)

Everton became FA Cup winners for the second time in 1933 as they secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

The game saw players wear numbered shirts for the first time in a competitive match, with Everton in 1-11 and City 12-22.

The Toffees were without a manager at the time, so the team selection was made in consultation with legendary captain Dixie Dean.

Despite this, goals by Jimmy Stein, Dean and Jimmy Dunn helped Everton win the match against their north west rivals.

Dean subsequently lifted the trophy in what ultimately proved to be his only appearance in an FA Cup final.

Sheffield Wednesday (1965/1966)

While 1966 is famed for England’s World Cup success, it also produced one of the most dramatic FA Cup finals staged at Wembley Stadium.

Everton favourite Fred Pickering was controversially left out of the starting line-up, with Mike Trebilcock preferred despite playing just seven league games that season.

Jim McCalliog opened the scoring for Wednesday after four minutes, but the Yorkshire outfit were unable to add to their tally despite dominating the first half.

They eventually doubled their lead courtesy of David Ford in the 57th minute, but Everton refused to accept defeat.

Two goals in five minutes by Trebilcock drew Everton level and silenced the doubters who had questioned his selection ahead of Pickering.

With 16 minutes remaining, Derek Temple took advantage of a defensive error to fire Everton in front and secure a famous 3-2 win.

Watford (1983/1984)

Everton’s second Wembley appearance in just under two months saw them enter the FA Cup final as overwhelming favourites to beat Watford.

They had narrowly missed out against Liverpool in the Milk Cup, and they were determined to set the record straight by defeating the Hornets.

Everton controlled possession throughout, but had to wait until the 38th minute for the first goal as Graeme Sharp hammered them in front.

They put the game beyond doubt six minutes after the break when Andy Gray controversially headed home their second goal.

Watford goalkeeper Steve Sherwood thought he had been fouled, but the referee saw no infringement and Everton went on to claim the cup.

Manchester United (1994/1995)

Everton endured an underwhelming season in the Premier League in the 1994/95 season, winning just 11 out of 42 games to finish 15th in the standings.

They were expected to be swept away by Manchester United in the FA Cup final, but dug deep to secure an unlikely fifth success in the competition.

The Red Devils had narrowly been beaten to the league title by Blackburn Rovers and were desperate to end the season on a high note.

They threw the kitchen sink at Everton, but goalkeeper Neville Southall produced a superb performance to keep them at bay.

Paul Rideout’s first-half goal was the difference between the two sides and ensured that the Toffees got their hands on the trophy for the fifth time.