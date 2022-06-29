The 35-year anniversary of the 1987 league title victory

Many blues rightly viewed the 1980s as the golden age of the club. The league title and UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup victory inwere85 was the zenith for many fans. But as it is 35 years since Everton last won the league title, it’s worth re-examining the 1987 season to look at the circumstances surrounding the title win, which once again demonstrated the managerial skills of Howard Kendall.

Less than optimistic

Everton fans will perhaps be feeling nervous about the club’s chances in the Premier League next season with the Toffees priced at 11/1 to finish in the Top Six with Betfair, but blues supporters can access the best football tips for today and throughout the season on the Betfair website including transfer news, team news and the latest form.

As the blues faced Liverpool in the 1987 Charity Shield, the fans would have been a little shocked by the injury-ravaged line-up. Bobby Mimms was in goal as Neville Southall was still out after breaking his ankle playing for Wales in a friendly against the Republic of Ireland. The makeshift defence featured Alan Harper, Paul Power, a 33-year-old, who was signed from Manchester City and 20-year-old Ian Marshall. Nevertheless, the blues held their own as honours were shared following a late equaliser by Ian Rush.

Blues fans could be forgiven for being less than optimistic about the season ahead in 1987. Gary Lineker had been sold to Barcelona for £2.88 million after scoring 40 goals in the previous season and his replacement was Wayne Clarke, who was signed from Birmingham City for £225K. Dave Watson joined the club from Norwich and Ian Snodin was bought from Leeds United.

The injury list was to hamper the Toffee’s boss Howard Kendall for much of the season, with important players such as Peter Reid and Pat van Den Hauwe missing until February 1987. Paul Power, signed as cover, turned back the years and played 40 games, scoring four goals in the process.

A team effort

The goals were shared across the team. Adrian Heath scored 11 goals and Trevor Steven was the club’s top scorer with 14. While Wayne Clarke scored just five league goals, they came during a six-game winning streak, which set the blues on their way to the title. Kevin Sheedy bagged 13 goals, including one unstoppable and highly memorable free-kick in the Mersey Derby.

Sheedy’s free-kick flashed past Mick Hooper into the top corner and the Irish international celebrated his goal with a two-fingered salute to the Kop. Sheedy later explained: “I got hauled up in front of the FA and I was like Ted Rogers trying to go from two fingers to one and trying to convince them it wasn’t a v-sign.”

In the end, Everton silenced the doubters, winning the title nine points ahead of Liverpool and the title victory cemented Howard Kendall’s legendary status at the club. However, this league win was followed by lean years for the club, which began when Kendall shocked fans by leaving Everton to manage Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 1987. The club finished fourth in the 1987/88 season, but it was to be the Toffee’s highest league finish until the club achieved fourth place with David Moyes in the 2004/05 season.