Everton is an English professional football club based in Liverpool that is found in the top tier of English Football and competes in the Premier League. All of Everton’s players are talented athletes however, some players have surpassed all odds and enriched their profiles with achievements and trophies. Here is a list of the top Everton Legends of all time.
William Ralph Dean (aka Dixie Dean)
Dixie was born in Birkenhead, Cheshire, England, and was a centre forward for Everton. He played for Everton for a total of 12 years. His net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million, and he is famous for scoring sixty goals in only 39 games. Dixie was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2002 and is widely regarded as the greatest centre-forward of all time.
Neville Southall
Neville was born in Llandudno, Wales, and was a goalkeeper for Everton. He played for Everton for a total of 8 years and made a total of 750 appearances. His net worth is estimated to be between $1 million – $5 million and he is famous for leading the club to success by capturing two titles and the team’s first-ever European trophy.
Graeme Sharp
Graeme was born in Glasgow, Scotland, and was a forward for Everton. He played for Everton for a total of 10 years and has scored 150 goals since his debut. His net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million, and he is the player responsible for Everton’s 2-0 FA Cup victory in 1984. He also scored in the European Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final against Bayern Munich.
Bob Latchford:
Bob was born in Birmingham, England, and was a centre forward for Everton. He played for Everton for a total of 7 years and is famous for netting 30 league goals during the 1977 and 1978 leagues. Since then, no one has ever beaten his record. Latchford also led Everton to victory after scoring in the last 18 minutes of the game against Chelsea.
Howard Kendall:
Howard was born in Ryton, England, and was a midfielder for Everton. He played for Everton for a total of 7 years. Howard was considered to be the youngest player to ever play in a Wembley final. Kendall won the First Division title, the Charity Shield, and was a two-time runner-up for the FA Cup.
Conclusion:
These legends have certainly created incredible reputations for themselves and there are many players that are currently rising through Everton's ranks that will hopefully also leave a legacy as incredible as these players. Everton has proven through history that they create great players.
