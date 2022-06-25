What are the chances of a top 6 finish for Everton in 2022/23?

Ever since British-Iranian entrepreneur Farhad Moshiri assumed the helm at Goodison Park, his aspiration was to turn the Toffees into a European force; especially with a new stadium on the way. As we all know too well, those ambitions have failed to transpire – in a big way. Instead of a battle for Europe, Frank Lampard and his squad were battling to avoid the embarrassment of relegation to the Championship in 2021/22. But is there cause for optimism as we head into 2022/23? Will the squad play better now that the shackles are off following a dismal start to the previous campaign?

How do Everton bridge a gap that’s only widening?

There is a general sense that the top half of the Premier League is getting increasingly stronger, while the bottom half is becoming entrenched in mediocrity. For example, fifth-placed Arsenal, who missed out on a Champions League spot and had to make do with a Europa League place, finished some 20 points clear of 11th-placed Newcastle and 29 points ahead of 15th-placed Southampton.

This demonstrates the gap that the Toffees need to bridge this summer to be in contention for European qualification in 2022/23. The bookmakers’ odds suggest that Everton are more likely to be mid-table fodder than Europa League material next term. During the summer months, football betting is dominated by the Premier League’s outright markets, as bettors seek the best value and most popular angles for pre-season multiples and accumulators. However, at 12/1 for a top-six spot, Everton look too long to be considered a credible contender in the eyes of even the most ardent of Toffees.

Reasons to be positive about a tilt for Europe next season

INSERT IMAGE HERE – https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1520894412002-e3efeea210da?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MnwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1074&q=80 – SOURCE: Photo

One thing is for certain, Moshiri will not settle for the Toffees to be battling the drop again in 2022/23. He will give Lampard a fresh war chest to try and rebuild and remould the squad wholly in his image. One way that could be used to finance multiple new faces this summer is the sale of Brazilian forward Richarlison. The former Watford man, who has blown hot and cold in the last couple of seasons, is one of the club’s main assets and could fetch a tidy sum for reinvestment.

Tabloid journalist Paul Brown has revealed Richarlison wants out of Goodison Park this summer, with Spurs said to be readying an intriguing player exchange bid. Both Lucas Moura and Harry Winks could be offered as makeweights to seal Richarlison’s signature. Lampard is a known admirer of Winks, while Moura could provide an alternative attacking threat in wide areas. However, Brown also said that the Toffees’ current stance is that for Richarlison to leave it would have to be for big money only, with no player-plus-cash deals deemed acceptable.

The addition of centre back James Tarkowski will certainly bring a sense of stability to the Everton backline. Tarkowski has been a rock at the heart of the Burnley defence in recent seasons and was even part of the Clarets side which reached the Europa League under former boss Sean Dyche. Everton may also be looking to raid the Clarets once again if reports are to be believed. Wide midfielder Dwight McNeil is also a top target, although several other Premier League sides are in competition for his signature.

Lampard is clearly wanting more reliable output from his wide midfielders. Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko could be another target, with the 25-year-old seeking more regular first team football. Zinchenko has played just 20 league games a season on average in City colours. Zinchenko could also team up with his compatriot Vitaliy Mykolenko with a move to Goodison Park, which would also appeal. Zinchenko has long been utilised as a left back at City, but is known to prefer playing in a more creative, advanced role which would suit Everton and Lampard down to the ground.

Everton are said to prefer sacrificing Richarlison to Dominic Calvert-Lewin if funds need to be generated this summer. Calvert-Lewin still managed five goals in an injury-hit 17-game season in 2021/22. He remains the club’s talisman and if Lampard can keep him fit for an entire season there’s no reasons why he cannot emulate or even surpass the 16 goals he plundered in 2020/21.

Lampard’s men also have a fair start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign. After a home debut against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, the Toffees then have Aston Villa, newly promoted Nottingham Forest and Brentford to follow. If they can come out of August with at least seven or eight points, they will be on track for a more than respectable season.