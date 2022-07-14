A New Number 10 at Everton

Just like any other English club, Everton is looking to get better by compiling a team of solid players. In other words, it’s looking to consolidate its power by getting new ones and mixing them with the old ones. Anthony Gordon being given a traditional “first team shirt” is key to this.

Let’s see what made the transfer happen.

Recent Departure Speculations

The thing about Everton is that it could possibly lose a player to Tottenham for £60 million. This got fans concerned as more players could leave their club. After all, Calvert-Lewin is speculated to leave the club as he’s potentially got an offer from Newcastle. To make their worries greater there were rumours that Anthony Gordon was going to leave the club as well, courtesy of Newcastle.

Instead of keeping its fans in suspense, Everton decided to put an end to the rumours by giving young Anthony a spot on the team. The iconic number 10 shirt is the one he will don. This number is associated with legends such as Thomas Gravesen, Duncan Ferguson and Wayne Rooney. In other words, he’ll step into the shirt of Everton greats and take on the power that comes with the number 10.

Anthony Gordon’s Track Record

Gordon has an impressive record so far. He appeared 40 times in the 20/21 season and his performance is duly noted. He was a prominent member of Lampard’s squad so he’s destined for greatness. It is this performance that prompted the club’s officials to give him the number 10 shirt.

This kind of gesture shows fans that the club is taking young Anthony seriously and will possibly offer him a long-term contract. In other words, Anthony is staying put for another year in Everton. So fans can calm themselves as Everton will retain one of its better players.

Everton’s Moves

Calvert-Lewin is linked with Newcastle, but they will have to dig deep to secure the services of the England international. The club has also been making offers such as the one to Morgan Gibbs-White. So, the club is looking to get a stronger team by finding new and talented players, but also keeping its current ones. With a solid position, Everton will embark on a new journey in the world of football.

Conclusion

With Anthony Gordon being the new number 10 in Everton, fans can rest assured that this young blood will help breathe new life into the club. The current Everton moves will help bolster the team with a variety of players and make a new mix out of the old that will propel Everton forward.