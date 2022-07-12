Everton cannot afford another misfire with Tarkowski

Frank Lampard made the move to shore up his Everton defence with the signing of James Tarkowski from Burnley on a free transfer. Tarkowski was one of the standout players for the Clarets despite their relegation to the Championship. The defender garnered interest from a number of top-flight clubs, including Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

However, Everton were able to beat out their rivals to secure his signature, bolstering the middle of their defensive line that was suspect at times last season. He will now compete with Michael Keane, Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina for a place in the starting line-up. Despite the signing of Tarkowski, Everton are still backed in the Premier League betting odds at 9/2 to be relegated from the top flight, highlighting the challenge ahead of Lampard to keep his men in the Premier League.

Everton will be wary of Tarkowski playing an integral role in the line-up given that he has played for Burnley and has been entrenched in their system for the last five years. The Clarets had their own philosophy under Sean Dyche, which allowed the defence to sit in front of the keeper without the prospect of having to play out from the back.

James Tarkowski's #PL ranking among defenders in 2021/22:



🥇 153 aerial duels (1st)

🥇 242 duels won (1st)

🥇 58 blocks (1st)

🥈 183 clearances (2nd)

🥈 101 headed clearances (2nd)



Rock solid. 💪 pic.twitter.com/myGa1Ahlnw — Everton (@Everton) July 2, 2022

At the age of 29, Tarkowski is at the peak of his powers as a player and will be looking to refine areas of his game. By signing a veteran defender, Everton are acquiring a player that knows his own game to the detail. This is in contrast to Everton’s most recent transfers, which have seen the club gamble on younger players still developing and getting to grips with their abilities.

On the surface, Tarkowski should be able to slot into the team immediately and will be aided by the fact he overlapped one season with Michael Keane at Burnley. Ironically, Tarkowski replaced Keane in the Burnley line-up on a full-time basis after Keane moved to Everton in 2017. The Toffees will be hoping that he has more of a decisive impact than Keane, who has been inconsistent, to say the least, over his five-year tenure at Goodison Park.

Perhaps the most alarming comparison would be Ashley Williams. Williams was entrenched in a similar position as Tarkowski during his time with Swansea City in their most successful seasons in the Premier League. His performances were noted by the Toffees, who lured the Wales international with a significant control offer to secure his services ahead of a number of other outfits.

Forget Bakayoko. Forget Andy Carroll. Forget Chamakh.



Ashley Williams to Everton has been the worst signing of the Premier League era.



Ever. pic.twitter.com/unnuuITEnY — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 3, 2018

However, Williams was not up to the challenge of raising his game once he arrived at Goodison Park. It was a case where Williams and the club failed to mesh together, which is the danger when signing a player that has been successful in a system moves to a new team. Williams was seen as an albatross towards the end of his career at Everton, struggling for form while taking home a significant sum on his wages.

Everton cannot afford to have the lightning strike twice with Tarkowski. He seemingly has age on his side compared to Williams and still has a lot to achieve in the game as he will be targeting a place in the England squad. Still, the Toffees will be holding their breath regarding another defender.