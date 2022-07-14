What We Know About Everton’s USA Tour

Everton F.C. is one of England’s Premier League competitors. This puts the club in the Top 20 English Football Clubs today. What is all the more impressive is that the club has retained their status as a top tier club for over a hundred seasons, holding the record for most seasons played in the English top tier.

During the 2021/22 Premier League, the Blues did not have a great time of it. They were placed on the 16th spot in the rankings (in the bottom 5) and lost quite more matches than they won. However, Everton fans remain hopeful that the club will regain its former glory in the next season.

For their part, the Toffees are already getting ready to raise hell. It was recently announced that Everton would be traveling to the United States for a pre-season tour. The club has only recently departed for the States, but expectations and excitement run high. Already, the best gambling sites found at BetStation are preparing to set the odds for upcoming matches between Everton and the American teams. In this article, we are going to talk about the important things that we know about Everton’s tour.

The Matches

The Blues will be facing off in two matches on US soil. One is set to be played in Baltimore on 16 July. In this match, Everton will be going up against long-time rivals, Arsenal. During the past Premier League season, Arsenal and Everton faced off in two matches. The first was an Everton victory, ending in 2 – 1. The second, however, ended up going to the Gunners, with a score of 5 – 1.

After the Arsenal match, Everton will be traveling to Minneapolis, where they will be reunited with an old friend. Former Everton player Adrian Heath is currently managing Minnesota United, and on 20 July the Toffees will be facing off against their former player’s new team. Surely, excitements for the match are high, as Adrian Heath had quite the stint wearing Everton’s colors.

Venues for the Game

The Arsenal match, as said, will be held in Baltimore in the M&T Bank Stadium. The 20 July match will be held on Allianz Field. Tickets have been on sale since May. For those who may not have gotten their hands on any tickets or can’t make it to the game in person, have no fear. The game will be broadcast on television and it has been confirmed that live streams will be available. The partner networks, however, are yet to be announced.

Fan Meet-Ups

The club has confirmed that they will organize several fan events in the two cities that they are visiting (Baltimore and Minneapolis). There will also be an officially organized event in Washington D.C. The Baltimore events have already been organized. Welcome events in Baltimore have been scheduled on 15 July and 18 July (Friday and Monday). The club is looking forward to answering any and all questions from American Evertonians.